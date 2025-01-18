Crafty Sajid masters the art of making the new ball talk

Theatre actors have often spoken about guarding against losing respect for the art. Arriving on stage night after night to produce the same high standard of performance has a jading effect, and one where the performer has much more to lose than they have to gain. A good performance is just another day at the office, a bad one the stuff of bad reviews and blooper reels that acquire a life of their own - and with the threat of reputational damage. Especially when it feels as if people have been waiting to stick the boot in, anyway.

That is what it must feel like to be Sajid Khan , who, unlike his partner-in-crime Noman Ali , identifies as something of a performer.

The first Test against West Indies , in Multan, was something of a no-win situation, his success explained away as a masterstroke in pitch curation than the magic in his fingers. Surely, he can't have been that good on his own merits, the reasoning goes, or why else was he omitted from Pakistan's squad for the Tests in South Africa immediately prior?

Do well, and the theory gets even further validation; or don't, and be written off as a one-series wonder. That was Sajid's window of possibilities. So what might just be another low-profile Test to an observer was reputational to him. Pakistan's selection panel had huge expectations of him; when Pakistan folded for 230 on the second day, Aleem Dar, now a member of the selection committee, reckoned it was near 400, factoring in the difficulty of the pitch. The expectation placed upon Sajid was clear.

And Sajid knows the talk has to be walked to retain its potence. His in-your-face celebration rubbed a few players in the England camp the wrong way, and needs to be fed by regular wickets. Against West Indies, on Saturday, it took him just seven balls to get his first, what he later called "an offspinner's dream wicket", flighting the ball outside off stump, lulling Mikyle Louis into the drive, and sneaking through the gate and rattling the stumps.

Eleven balls later, Sajid had four wickets to his name, West Indies' top order being cut to ribbons. No matter the kind of pitch, this was impressive; it took West Indies' collective spin attack nearly 62 overs to match what Sajid had managed in 17 deliveries. Indeed, if what Sajid was doing wasn't exceptional, there would be no point in preparing these surfaces - because anyone could then match him toe-to-toe.

West Indies, in contrast, have held off operating spin from both ends, preferring to give Jayden Seales a longer spell first. That may just have to do with Seales' excellent showing in each innings - far superior , indeed, to anything a Pakistan seamer has managed in these conditions. But bowling wicket-taking spin with the new ball isn't as easy as Sajid makes it look, either.

"As an offspinner, I have a bit of a complicated bowling style. I can't introduce too many new things to it" Sajid Khan on his bowling

"I've worked with my head coach in Peshawar, Zohaib Khan, to prepare with the new ball," Sajid said after the second day's play. "I've bowled with him a lot with the new Dukes ball, and worked on it a lot. We used to work on bowling with the new ball for one to two hours on end. The plan was to keep the run-scoring tight. If I concede [runs] off a good ball, [Mohammad] Rizwan doesn't mind. But the expectation is we'll continue to hit good areas on this wicket."

Sajid has also continued to add arrows to his quiver. He comes in wider of the crease to exploit footmarks when required, or simply to change the angle to discomfit a batter. His action, which he admits is "difficult", allows him to vary the pace and trajectory without letting batters pick it up, something he believes is essential to his game.

"As an offspinner, I have a bit of a complicated bowling style. I can't introduce too many new things to it," Sajid said. "Every coach I work with has said my strength is my sleight of hand. Batters find it hard to read my flight or variation in pace because my front arm moves very quickly - even if I'm bowling in the nets to our own batters."

Sajid Khan removed West Indies' top four • PCB

No matter the assistance from the pitch, though, there came a reminder that a drop in levels comes with consequences. With Pakistan hunting for the final wicket, the intensity dropped as Sajid went in search of his fifth, greedily flighting it and pitching it up to force the issue. But it wasn't the right length, and was much too predictable; and though West Indies' No. 10 and 11 batters were at the crease, Sajid was dismantled. Two sixes and four boundaries came off his final three overs, which leaked 37 runs to mar his figures slightly.

Those overs, perhaps more than any of Sajid's wickets, demonstrated the rarefied nature of his skill: it wasn't just the pitch, but what he made the ball do on it, that was bringing him success. There will be times it doesn't work, as is true for every skillset on any surface.