Pakistan bundled out for 230 after Shakeel-Rizwan stand

But the first ball after drinks brought joy for West Indies. Sinclair lured Shakeel forward before getting it to grip and taking his edge. As if it had been forgotten, the pitch suddenly began to remind everyone how hostile it could be to batters against quality spin as the ball hissed and spat off the surface. Salman Agha was deceived in the flight from Warrican to drag on before Pakistan imploded. A bizarre mix-up between Rizwan and Noman Ali saw the wicketkeeper turn his back on Noman to leave him unsuccessfully scrambling to return to the non-striker's end, before a reverse sweep off the next delivery ended his own innings, a sharp West Indian review finishing off Rizwan's innings for 71.