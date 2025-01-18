Matches (11)
Report

Pakistan bundled out for 230 after Shakeel-Rizwan stand

West Indies picked up last six wickets for just 43 runs

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
18-Jan-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Jomel Warrican and Co celebrate Salman Agha's wicket, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test, day two, Multan, January 18, 2025

Jomel Warrican and Co bounced back in the second half of the session  •  PCB

Lunch Pakistan 230 (Shakeel 84, Rizwan 71, Seales 3-27) vs West Indies
West Indies took four wickets for 13 runs to trigger a Pakistan collapse after Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put on 141 runs for the fifth wicket to leave Pakistan two wickets away from the end of the innings. The pair had begun with the same authority they ended the fourth day with, but once Kevin Sinclair snared Shakeel 16 short of a fifth Test hundred, Pakistan's resistance melted away. Only a punchy rearguard partnership between Sajid Khan and Khurram Shahzad prevented West Indies from running through the innings even sooner, but Pakistan were still bowled out for 230 on the stroke of lunch.
West Indies began the day sticking to disciplined tight lines, at one point conceding six runs in seven overs as Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican locked in. But neither batter offered up chances during this time, and when Pakistan negotiated the first hour without loss, West Indies were in danger of being shut out of the game.
But the first ball after drinks brought joy for West Indies. Sinclair lured Shakeel forward before getting it to grip and taking his edge. As if it had been forgotten, the pitch suddenly began to remind everyone how hostile it could be to batters against quality spin as the ball hissed and spat off the surface. Salman Agha was deceived in the flight from Warrican to drag on before Pakistan imploded. A bizarre mix-up between Rizwan and Noman Ali saw the wicketkeeper turn his back on Noman to leave him unsuccessfully scrambling to return to the non-striker's end, before a reverse sweep off the next delivery ended his own innings, a sharp West Indian review finishing off Rizwan's innings for 71.
It was only an entertaining stand from Sajid and Khurram that saw a few more runs flow for Pakistan before the innings petered out. Sajid launched Sinclair over cow corner for six amidst a little flurry as Pakistan added 25 quickfire runs. But Warrican returned to wrap the innings up, making short work of both as they took 6 wickets for 43 in a session of two halves.
PakistanWest IndiesPakistan vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of PakistanICC World Test Championship

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

<1 / 3>

