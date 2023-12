The appointments will raise some eyebrows. Butt was banned and has served time for his role in the 2010 scandal, but both Wahab and Akmal were questioned in and around that same episode. Akmal was sent a notice by the ICC after the T20 World Cup in 2010 - much before the spot-fixing incident broke out that year - though he was later cleared to be selected by Pakistan. Akmal did not play another Test after the episode at Lord's, though he did feature in Pakistan's white-ball sides.