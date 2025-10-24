Players to watch in NZ's domestic white-ball season: Abbas, Heaphy, Chu and more

Another exciting wicketkeeper-batter, Max Chu, who represents Otago, has seen his white-ball stocks rise after hitting 230 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 155.40 in last season's Super Smash. Chu, 25, can play funky shots behind the wicket, which perhaps put him in the ILT20 shortlist (though he didn't get a gig there) and landed him a deal at the Canada Super60 earlier this month.