Hay, Abbas among fresh faces on New Zealand contract list

Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay and allrounder Muhammad Abbas are among four new names on New Zealand's central contracts list for 2025-26 after making an impact in white-ball cricket over the past year.

Fast bowler Zak Foulkes and legspinner Adi Ashok have also earned their first deals among the 20 names on national retainers.

Foulkes has ten T20I caps and earned his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year. Ashok made his three international appearances back in 2023 but was part of the squad against Pakistan in March and has recently impressed on the New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh, where he claimed 5 for 54 in the first four-day game

Kane Williamson is among the players to not take a central contract • Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The contracts list was drawn up by a panel including head coach Gary Stead, who has stepped down from the white-ball job with a decision expected shortly over whether he will continue as the Test coach.

New Zealand have a light Test schedule in the next contract cycle with two matches in Zimbabwe (which aren't part of the World Test Championship) from late July and three home games against West Indies before Christmas. Next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will be one of the main focuses.

"The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system," Scott Weenink, the NZC CEO, said. "These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Blackcaps is exciting. The list captures the depth and versatility of our talent pool."