Hay, Abbas among fresh faces on New Zealand contract list
Zak Foulkes and Adi Ashok have also been handed their first deals while Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel drop off the list
Wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay and allrounder Muhammad Abbas are among four new names on New Zealand's central contracts list for 2025-26 after making an impact in white-ball cricket over the past year.
Fast bowler Zak Foulkes and legspinner Adi Ashok have also earned their first deals among the 20 names on national retainers.
As he had indicated recently, Kane Williamson has not taken a contract along with Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said discussions "are ongoing" around their casual playing arrangements.
From last year's group, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel and Josh Clarkson have dropped off along with the retired Tim Southee.
Among the new faces, Hay made an unbeaten 99 against Pakistan during the ODI series earlier this year and Abbas struck the fastest half-century on ODI debut with his 24-ball effort in the same series.
Foulkes has ten T20I caps and earned his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year. Ashok made his three international appearances back in 2023 but was part of the squad against Pakistan in March and has recently impressed on the New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh, where he claimed 5 for 54 in the first four-day game.
The contracts list was drawn up by a panel including head coach Gary Stead, who has stepped down from the white-ball job with a decision expected shortly over whether he will continue as the Test coach.
New Zealand have a light Test schedule in the next contract cycle with two matches in Zimbabwe (which aren't part of the World Test Championship) from late July and three home games against West Indies before Christmas. Next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will be one of the main focuses.
"The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system," Scott Weenink, the NZC CEO, said. "These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Blackcaps is exciting. The list captures the depth and versatility of our talent pool."
New Zealand Men central contracts 2025-26Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young
