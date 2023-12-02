Naseem Shah moves to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators

After a tussle in which at least three teams competed for his signing, United won out, ending the battle for one of the most in-demand fast bowlers in Pakistan cricket. In return, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have moved from United to Gladiators before the transfer window shuts.

It's understood Naseem's move away from the Gladiators was partially influenced by the player pushing for the move himself after several frustrating years at the franchise. While the Gladiators were the most consistent team of the PSL over the first four years of its existence, reaching three finals and winning the title in 2019, it's been a dramatic reversal since. They are the only side to have missed out on the playoffs each of the last four years, finishing fifth twice, and propping up the table in the other two seasons. It has meant Naseem, who has only ever played for the Gladiators and made his debut in 2020, has never reached the playoff stages of the PSL in his career.