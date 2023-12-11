Phil Simmons appointed Karachi Kings head coach

The former West Indies allrounder takes over from Johan Botha, under whom the team finished second-from-bottom in 2023

Phil Simmons is also currently head coach at Trinbago Knight Riders and LA Knight Riders • Getty Images

Karachi Kings have appointed the former West Indies allrounder Phil Simmons as their head coach ahead of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Simmons takes over from the former South Africa allrounder Johan Botha, who coached Kings to a second-from-bottom finish, with three wins from 10 games, in PSL 2023.

Simmons, who played 26 Tests and 143 ODIs from 1987 to 1999, has enjoyed an extensive coaching career including multiple stints with West Indies, the most recent of which ended after the team's first-round exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He is currently head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Simmons played one international game in Karachi, during the 1987 World Cup, and he said in a statement that he looked forward to returning to the city and working with Kings team director Haider Azhar.

"Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming," Simmons said. "I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team's think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country.

"I am thankful to team owner Salman Iqbal, CEO Tariq Wasi, and Karachi Kings management for this opportunity. We are eager to move ahead with our rebuilding and restart process of Karachi Kings and establish this franchise as a match-winning unit."

Kings have won one title - in 2020 - in eight seasons of the PSL. They will hope the appointment of Simmons will revive their fortunes after their failure to make the playoffs of the tournament in both 2022 and 2023.

Simmons' first task will be building Kings' squad during the player draft on Wednesday. Kings currently have eight players on their roster: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq and Muhammad Irfan Khan.