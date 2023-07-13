Ashwin on five-for after WTC final omission: 'Without the lows there are no highs'

"This constant search for excellence has held me in good stead all the time but it's also been incredibly draining," he says

When R Ashwin was left out of the XI in the WTC final last month, he had two options, he says: either "sulk and complain about it" or "learn from it". Ashwin chose the second despite the "unfortunate" omission, focused on keeping the dressing room atmosphere "up and about" during the final and then gave his "best efforts" as soon as he was back in the Test XI.

On the opening day of the Test series against West Indies in Roseau , Ashwin grabbed his 33rd Test five-for to help bowl out the hosts for just 150 to give India the advantage. He first got the big wickets of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite in the first session, before dismissing debutant and top-scorer Alick Athanaze and two tailenders to finish with 5 for 60. Ashwin said it was his "constant search for excellence" that has held him in good stead all this while.

"There's no human being or cricketer who has gone through the highs without the lows," he said after the first day's play. "When you have lows, it gives you two chances - either you sulk and complain about it and go along and go down, or you learn from it. I am someone who's constantly learnt from my lows. In fact the best thing that's happened after this good day that I've had is that I'll have a good meal, talk to my family and then go to bed and forget about it because when you've had a good day you know you've had a good day, but there are areas you can work on and get better for tomorrow.

"So this constant search for excellence has held me in good stead all the time but it's also been incredibly draining. It's not a journey that's very easy. It's been draining but I'm very thankful for all the lows that have come my way because without the lows there are no highs in your life."

In an interview during the TNPL , Ashwin had said that being left out of the WTC final as a "stumbling block" and not a "setback". On Wednesday, he further said that even though he went to England for the WTC final with a lot of physical and mental preparations, he was also prepared to be left out.

"As a cricketer it's very tough that you have a shot at the WTC final, sitting out, all that is fine," he said. "But what's the difference between me and another youngster or person if I also end up sulking inside the dressing room…I was mentally prepared to play with my preparations, but I was also prepared to be not playing. If I'm not playing, then how do I respond? How do I make sure the team dressing room is really up and about because winning the WTC final is the most important thing and it could be a very high point in my career and I would have played a good role in it.

"It was just unfortunate it didn't pan out; the first day left us too much behind in the shed. But what's the difference between me and another person who's going to sulk? So all I'd like to give my team and team-mates and Indian cricket as a whole is some understanding and my best efforts on the field and that's where I'd like to leave it and draw a line.