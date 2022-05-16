Saha, Shami picked in Bengal Ranji squad for quarter-final
Shami's participation will depend on clearance from the BCCI
Three months after opting out of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 league stage, Wriddhiman Saha has returned to play for Bengal in the quarter-final against Jharkhand in Bengaluru from June 6.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) also named fast bowler Mohammed Shami in the squad although his participation will depend on clearance from the BCCI and head coach Rahul Dravid taking his workload management into account.
However, it was 37-year-old Saha whose comeback headlined the Bengal squad after he had skipped the league stage citing "personal reasons".
Saha has been in scintillating form in the ongoing IPL, scoring 281 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 123.24 with three 50-plus scores.
The Ranji knockouts will also give Saha a chance to try and regain his Test spot after he was dropped for the home Tests against Sri Lanka earlier in the year.
The squad, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, also included Shami's younger brother Mohammed Kaif and left-arm spinner Ankit Mishra, who bowled well at the Under-25 level. He is the third left-arm spinner after Shahbaz Ahmed and Pradipta Pramanik.
Experienced medium pacer Nilkantha Das was also included and so was opener Sudip Gharami, despite a season of non-performance.
Junior state sports minister Manoj Tiwary was also a part of the squad.
Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammed Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Ankit Mishra