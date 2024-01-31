Mayank Agarwal to be discharged this evening after mid-flight medical emergency
He is expected to check-in to a private hospital in Bengaluru for further investigations
Mayank Agarwal, the Karnataka captain, is set to be discharged from an Agartala hospital on Wednesday evening, a day after he was admitted following a mid-flight medical emergency.
He will be given some injections that will keep him pain-free for the duration of his travel back to Bengaluru, where he is expected to check-in to a private hospital for further investigations. ESPNcricinfo understands Agarwal will need at least two days of hospitalisation. This automatically rules him out of Karnataka's upcoming fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways, beginning on Friday.
On Tuesday, Agarwal had developed a burning sensation in his throat and mouth en route to Surat after consuming liquid from a bottle he believed contained drinking water. Agarwal suffered a bout of vomiting after which he was deplaned and rushed to ILS Hospitals, where he was declared "clinically stable".
A medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday evening said Agarwal was experiencing some "oral irritation" and "swelling on the lips". Subsequently, the Karnataka team manager issued a written complaint on Agarwal's behalf to the Tripura Police, requesting an investigation into the incident.
"While sitting on a flight, he saw a pouch in front of him, and thinking of it as water, drank it," K Kiran Kumar (SP, Tripura West) told PTI on Tuesday. "He had swelling and ulcers in his mouth. His condition is normal, and his vitals are stable. His manager has made a complaint. We are registering the complaint, and will investigate the matter."
On Tuesday evening, IndiGo, the airline Agarwal was on, confirmed that the flight had to return to Agartala due to a medical emergency on board. Their press statement read: "IndiGo flight 6E 5177 operating from Agartala to Delhi returned to origin due to a medical emergency onboard. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h."
In Agarwal's absence, Karnataka will be led by Nikin Jose, the 23-year-old batter. Karnataka are currently placed second in Group C, with two wins, a loss and a draw in four matches.
