Mayank Agarwal to be discharged this evening after mid-flight medical emergency

Mayank Agarwal , the Karnataka captain, is set to be discharged from an Agartala hospital on Wednesday evening, a day after he was admitted following a mid-flight medical emergency

He will be given some injections that will keep him pain-free for the duration of his travel back to Bengaluru, where he is expected to check-in to a private hospital for further investigations. ESPNcricinfo understands Agarwal will need at least two days of hospitalisation. This automatically rules him out of Karnataka's upcoming fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways, beginning on Friday.

On Tuesday, Agarwal had developed a burning sensation in his throat and mouth en route to Surat after consuming liquid from a bottle he believed contained drinking water. Agarwal suffered a bout of vomiting after which he was deplaned and rushed to ILS Hospitals, where he was declared "clinically stable".

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday evening said Agarwal was experiencing some "oral irritation" and "swelling on the lips". Subsequently, the Karnataka team manager issued a written complaint on Agarwal's behalf to the Tripura Police, requesting an investigation into the incident.

"While sitting on a flight, he saw a pouch in front of him, and thinking of it as water, drank it," K Kiran Kumar (SP, Tripura West) told PTI on Tuesday. "He had swelling and ulcers in his mouth. His condition is normal, and his vitals are stable. His manager has made a complaint. We are registering the complaint, and will investigate the matter."

On Tuesday evening, IndiGo, the airline Agarwal was on, confirmed that the flight had to return to Agartala due to a medical emergency on board. Their press statement read: "IndiGo flight 6E 5177 operating from Agartala to Delhi returned to origin due to a medical emergency onboard. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h."