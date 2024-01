He had complained of stomach pain and burning sensation in his throat and mouth after consuming liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water

Mayank Agarwal has scored two centuries and a fifty for Karnataka so far in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season • PTI

Mayank Agarwal , the Karnataka captain, was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after he complained of stomach pain and burning sensation in his throat and mouth after consuming liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water, while onboard an IndiGo flight.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Agarwal was travelling from Agartala to Surat via New Delhi for Karnataka's fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways starting on Friday. Agarwal was deplaned and rushed to hospital after a bout of vomiting inside the aircraft, even as the rest of the Karnataka squad continued their onward travel.

ILS Hospitals, where Agarwal was admitted to, later confirmed that he is "clinically stable" and being "clinically monitored". They said that Agarwal was experiencing some "oral irritation" and "swelling on the lips". He will be under observation for 24 hours.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is in touch with officials from the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) and the doctors attending to Agarwal.

The Karnataka team manager, on Agarwal's behalf, has also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident. A written complained has been signed and issued to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

Agarwal is set to undergo a few tests following which a decision will be made if he can return home to Bengaluru over the next couple of days for further examination. This all but rules him out of the upcoming Ranji fixture.

In a press statement, IndiGo confirmed that the flight had to return to Agartala due to a medical emergency: "IndiGo flight 6E 5177 operating from Agartala to Delhi returned to origin due to a medical emergency onboard. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h."