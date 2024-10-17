Saini: 'Pace is my identity, I don't want to sacrifice any bit of it'

Bowling fast has come naturally to Navdeep Saini . He grew up playing tennis-ball cricket, which demanded accuracy. That, in turn, made him bowl full and fast, and develop quick arm speed.

Saini first made a name for himself when he rattled Bengal in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy in 2017-18, consistently touching 140kph as a 25-year-old. Seven years on, he is an India international, although matches at the highest level have been few and far between. While Saini can still continually bowl at 135kph, multiple injuries have hampered his progress.

"If someone is a fast bowler, he has to put in a lot more effort to bowl at that pace," Saini told ESPNcricinfo ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 . "Thus, a fast bowler has a lot more chances of getting injured, as compared to someone who bowls at 120 or 125 [kph]."

Saini, with 34, was Delhi's highest wicket-taker in their run to the Ranji final in 2017-18. He was named in India's squad in June 2018 . While the debut didn't come, he did make the standby list for the ODI World Cup in 2019.

"Virat [Kohli] was India's captain at the time, and having played for RCB under him, whenever there was pressure, I used to talk to him and he used to calm me down," Saini said of his early days with India.

By February 2020, Saini had shaken West Indies in a series decider on ODI debut, shown his full repertoire - from 150kph to accurate change-ups - against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

"Virat Kohli used to calm me down when there was pressure" - Navdeep Saini • BCCI

But the highs, as they often are, were often followed by the lows. In a four-month period from September 2020, Saini had a miserable IPL, where he also split his webbing. On India's tour of Australia, he leaked 153 runs in 17 overs across the first two ODIs, and struck only once. In Sydney , in the third Test, Saini made his debut; but in in Brisbane , he walked off with a groin strain . But despite those setbacks, Saini never thought of sacrificing his pace.

"Bowling fast helps you create more opportunities to get a wicket," he said. "That makes you put in a lot more effort on your body. That, in turn, makes you injury prone. So you never know how or when you can get injured while trying to bowl at such high pace.

"You only try your best to focus on your fitness, and it is difficult to point out any one reason why someone gets injured more than others."

Since Brisbane, Saini has played for India only twice - an ODI and a T20I each in July 2021. That T20I appearance, against Sri Lanka , happened only because multiple first-choice starters were ruled out due to Covid-19, with Saini batting as high as No. 7, and not getting to bowl.

"You never know how or when you can get injured while trying to bowl at such high pace" • Getty Images

Saini remained within touching distance of the national set-up in early and mid-2022. That was a time when there was intense competition for places with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur all ahead of him in the pecking order. But he never gave up - both hope and pace. He went to play county cricket for Kent, bustling in, extracting good bounce, and pocketed a five-for on Championship debut

"That was all according to the preparation. I put in the same effort day after day while practicing, and then follow the same process in the match," Saini said. "I can't reduce my pace, which is my strength. I don't want to sacrifice any bit of it; pace, after all, is my identity. I have always played cricket the same way, and intend to continue playing like that."

But doesn't that make him more susceptible to injury?

"No, sir. All I know is that I need to take proper care of everything. Sometimes you must sacrifice something to gain something else. The competition is so tight these days that I will never want to reduce my pace, something which is unique to me. It is [up to] my quality if I can continuously bowl at that pace for four or five days in a row."

Shami bhai feels I should keep hitting the 6-8 metre length; that will prevent me from leaking runs, and all but assure me of wickets. I always follow Shami bhai Saini on the help he's received from Shami

It turned out that five-for in England was only a brief reprieve. Ahead of the Duleep Trophy and a one-day series against New Zealand A in 2022-23, Saini suffered a groin injury . In yet another comeback, he toured Bangladesh two months later with India A. An opportunity for the senior side was around the corner with both Bumrah and Shami missing. But ahead of the second Test, Saini had an abdominal muscle strain . This is why over the last six to 12 months, Saini has put in a lot of effort to remain injury free.

"I have paid more attention to my diet, rest and recovery," he said. "I have tried to sleep on time, and maintained a particular time for practice to ensure I tick all boxes. I have been to the NCA for a camp. The physios and trainers there are really good: they set up a programme, and that helped me understand quite a lot. They provide you with a plan regarding your training regime. There are also the little things like having a good warm-up."

It was on a trip to the NCA that Saini was able to spend some time with Shami, whom he admires a lot. Saini remains keen to improve his bowling, and doesn't let any chance to speak to Shami pass by.

"Shami bhai has always advised me not to bowl too full," Saini said. "He keeps telling me that I'm a hit-the-deck bowler, and that the ball moves [sideways] after I pitch it. He feels I should keep hitting the 6-8 metre length; that will prevent me from leaking runs, and all but assure me of wickets. I always follow Shami bhai."

Like Shami said, Saini's first wicket of the 2024-25 domestic season came with a ball which seamed in. Playing for India B against India A in the Duleep Trophy, Saini went on the fuller side of a length around sixth stump. Shubman Gill shouldered arms, but the ball seamed back in sharply to hit the middle of off stump at 140kph.

Saini has been working on his fitness and believes he is on the right track • PTI

meher (kindness)", Saini was not only selected but he also played all three games for India B. He ended the Duleep Trophy with 14 wickets at 25.42, taking back valuable experience ahead of the more straining assignments like the Ranji Trophy. Initially, Saini wasn't even named in any of the four Duleep Trophy teams, but replaced Siraj when the latter fell ill ahead of the first round. Saini has "no idea" why he wasn't picked in the first instance despite "so many boys" getting selected. Eventually, out of "God's(kindness)", Saini was not only selected but he also played all three games for India B. He ended the Duleep Trophy with 14 wickets at 25.42, taking back valuable experience ahead of the more straining assignments like the Ranji Trophy.

"I played a red-ball match after seven to eight months," he said. "And since it was a four-day match, I also got to know about my fitness - like how much work I have done on myself, and where I stand."

Saini's pace hovered around 135kph against India A, with two catches dropped off his bowling. He's happy with his performance in the season-opening Duleep Trophy, and also about how he has shaped up this year.

"There is a certain confidence that [makes me think] yes, I am on the right track, and that I should continue to follow the same process," he said.

When you look at Saini's numbers across formats, there is hardly anything to choose from - his averages in first-class cricket, List A and T20s are 28.97, 30.46 and 30.80, respectively. But he considers the longest format his strength, and hopes a notable domestic season can take him to Australia.

For now, though, the goal is to remain fit and firing, and, no matter the injuries in an up-and-down career so far, never give up on pace. After all, Saini believes competition among fast bowlers in India is at its fiercest now.