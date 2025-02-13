Jaiswal boost for Mumbai in Ranji semi-final against Vidarbha
Jaiswal was originally picked in India's Champions Trophy squad before missing the final cut
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had missed the final cut for the Champions Trophy, is set to play for Mumbai in their semi-final clash against Vidarbha in Nagpur. Jaiswal's presence bolsters a Mumbai side that already has a number of other internationals in captain Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.
Dube is part of the non-travelling reserves for the Champions Trophy and will travel to Dubai if required.
Jasiwal was originally picked in India's Champions Trophy squad in January before making way for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy when the final squad was announced on February 11. Jasiwal had made his ODI debut in the first match against England, also in Nagpur, in place of Virat Kohli, who had missed that game with a knee niggle. Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal scored 15 off 22 balls before Jofra Archer had him caught behind.
Before joining the India squad, Jaiswal had already played a Ranji game against Jammu & Kashmir, which they lost at home. Incidentally, that fixture also marked Rohit Sharma's return to the Ranji Trophy.
Mumbai, the defending champions, could face a challenge against Vidarbha in a rematch of last season's final. In this season, Vidarbha had dominated the group stage, winning six of their seven games - the one against Gujarat was drawn with Vidarbha coming away with first-innings points - before crushing Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals.
Mumbai squad
Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna