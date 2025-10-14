Tireless Bawne will 'put the body on the line' again to try and win the Ranji Trophy
"I'm a player who doesn't question the selection committee and whatever is written for me, I'll do that," Ankit Bawne, now in his 13th Ranji Trophy season, says
Harsh Dubey on Vidarbha's success - 'We're not the strongest, but we're the most disciplined team'
For Agarwal, it's all about cashing in when the call comes
Suryavanshi, still only 14, named Bihar Ranji vice-captain
Patidar to lead MP across formats after IPL, Duleep success
Pant likely to return to action in second round of Ranji Trophy
"As a domestic cricketer, you have to live a boring life. You have to wake up early. You have to look after your meals. You have to work out twice a day. So when you do that for 365 days, you will get used to this and this has been my life for the past 17 years"Ankit Bawne
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo