Pant likely to return to action in second round of Ranji Trophy

Rishabh Pant could return to action in the second round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy , starting October 25, and set in motion the process to come back to Test cricket during the two-match series against South Africa from November 14. Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, had hinted at Pant being in the fray for the South Africa Tests when he spoke late last month in Dubai at the time of announcing the squad for the ongoing Test series against West Indies.

His foot was taken out of the cast more than three weeks ago, and he is understood to be moving without any discomfort now. He has been working on strengthening the foot through mobility exercises and weight training drills, and has also resumed batting.

If cleared, Pant is expected to link up with the Delhi squad, which plays in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy from October 15 away against Hyderabad, for which Pant remains "slightly doubtful" according to the DDCA. The second game is at home at the Feroz Shah Kotla against Himachal Pradesh.

Pant has been out of action since reverse-sweeping Chris Woakes on to his foot in the fourth England-India Test. He was forced to retire hurt, with scans confirming a fracture. While Pant returned to bat the next day, he couldn't keep wicket. He finished the series with 479 runs in four Tests, which included two centuries and three half-centuries.

In Pant's absence, India have picked Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan as the wicketkeepers for the ongoing Test series against West Indies. Pant is also missing the white-ball tour of Australia from October 19 as he hadn't received a "return to play" certificate from the CoE.