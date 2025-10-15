Harsh Dubey on Vidarbha's success - 'We're not the strongest, but we're the most disciplined team'

Harsh Dubey , the left-arm spinner who has been at the centre of Vidarbha 's strong red-ball campaigns over the last two seasons, feels it is the the team's discipline that makes them stand out from other Indian sides.

Last season, Dubey's 69 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season were the most for any bowler in the competition's history. Part of Vidarbha's age-group set-up before graduating into the senior team, he also said the closeness of the squad and the structure in place has helped Vidarbha become successful.

"I will not say [Vidarbha are the] strongest, because I feel that more than being the strongest, we have the most disciplined cricketers overall in India, because of our structure, our team bonding," Dubey said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai. "So, I feel that because of the unity we play with, we defeat the strongest teams. This is my observation."

Vidarbha have been on a roll over the last two seasons in red-ball competitions. They reached the Ranji Trophy final in 2023-24, won it in 2024-25 and have started the 2025-26 domestic season by securing their third Irani Cup title . They also won back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"See, honestly, the current lot that's playing now, we have won at least 2-3 trophies in age group cricket. So, we know that winning habit," Dubey said. "And even the structure of our off-season camps in the VCA, it makes a lot of difference as to how strong your basics are.

"Because our coach, Usman Ghani, he was most of our players' coach in U-14 or U-19. So, I think he has a very good understanding of the players - 'who can be useful to me and when'.

"And even the role of of our backroom team, our trainers, our physios, their role is very important. So, I think we are getting the result of their hard work in the last 7-8 years."

Despite Vidarbha's successes, very few players from the team have made the national side. Karun Nair , who has now moved to Karnataka between seasons, made a comeback in England, while Jitesh Sharma's white-ball credentials have made him a regular in the T20I team. However, the list is sparse, with Umesh Yadav being the standout from the team over the past two decades.

When asked if players from Vidarbha not getting picked for India can demoralise the team, Dubey said it was all a matter of perspective.

"I think it's a matter of motivation," Dubey said. "That just 'this much' won't do. You have to do more. So, if you think positively about this negative point, then I think you will have a mindset that will help you do even better.

Akshay Wadkar's leadership has been a standout in Vidarbha's recent successes • PTI

"So, I think the players who are doing well - like Yash Rathod is doing well, Danish Malewar is doing well, our skipper [ Akshay Wadkar ] is doing well - there are a lot of such players. So, if you keep doing well consistently. You will get an opportunity at some point."

Vidarbha have replaced Nair in the squad by signing up ex-Karnataka batter R Samarth for this season, who has made the switch from Uttarakhand. It leaves a big gap in their middle-order, but Dubey said the Irani Cup performance of beating a strong Rest of India team showed there's no void.

"I read this in another place that if Karun Nair is not here, how will Vidarbha win Irani Trophy?," Dubey said. "We won the Irani Trophy. We won without Karun Nair, and even Samarth didn't even play this time.

"So it's not that if a player leaves, it will leave a gap. I think we have enough good players and even if we don't have professionals, we can still do well. But yes, having a professional is an additional benefit because they bring experience with them and you get to learn new things many times. I don't think if anyone leaves Vidarbha, there will be a gap."