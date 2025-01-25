Gill stays in the zone to rediscover his gears in 'satisfying' century

Remember Shubman Gill running down the pitch to Nathan Lyon and nicking off the last ball before lunch in Sydney ? Or when he stepped out to hit Beau Webster and lost his shape by getting an inside edge to Alex Carey?

These are lapses in concentration that Gill has taken cognisance of in his quest to become a better Test batter. Recognising certain patterns to his batting and reining himself in at those specific moments, he believes, will help him bat longer.

Gill made the revelation on Saturday soon after hitting a superb second-innings century (102) on Day 3 of Punjab's Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka. However, his 14th first-class century, couldn't prevent Punjab from going down by an innings and 207 runs.

"Sometimes, I think with the red ball, in the matches that I play, I tend to get a very good 25-30 and, in those moments, I sometimes tend to put too much pressure on myself to be able to convert those," Gill said in Bengaluru. "That is not the way that I have grown up playing my game.

"There is a certain zone that I am in, certain intent that I am in and sometimes I think I lose that because I put too much pressure on myself that I have to get a big run now that I am set. I think in those crucial moments, I sometimes lose my focus and concentration."

Gill's innings on Saturday was a two-part knock: the first half needed him to grind his way, on the face of some excellent swing bowling from Karnataka on a surface that Gill likened to the one India played in Bengaluru three months ago in New Zealand. That day, Gill watched the batting horror from the dressing room with a stiff neck as India were bowled out for 46.

Having had a horror start to this match in eerily similar circumstances - Punjab were bowled out for 55 on the first morning after being put in - Gill spoke of his keenness to make amends in the second dig, with Punjab having their backs to the wall after Karnataka took a 420-run lead.

Gill was out driving in the first innings, where he failed to account for the late inward movement and got an inside edge to the wicketkeeper, off left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty's bowling. In the second innings, Gill was more compact, tighter with the bat-pad gap and dug himself in, even if it didn't have the flair of a typical Gill knock.

"I think the first innings when we batted, the wicket was quite damp," Gill said "I think it was like the match that we played against New Zealand. The only difference that I would say, there was a little bit more grass on this wicket.

"And in the second innings, I think it got a little easier to play your shots. In the first inning, the ball was stopping and seamed a bit too much to play the shots. In the second inning, the ball was still, I felt seaming, but it was still easier to play your shots because the ball was coming at a good pace."

Saturday began with a typical Gill punch on the up through point, but as wickets kept falling rapidly, he realised the need to rein himself in. He left the ball well, and when Karnataka responded by trying to attack the stumps - they tried to have Gill play around his front pad by having midwicket open - he kept playing with a straight bat.

"I think this innings was very satisfying for me, the way I played. The first, I think, in 130 balls, I scored 40-odd runs, and they were bowling well and there was some help in the wicket as well. So, keeping that in mind, I think I was very satisfied with the way that I was playing." Shubman Gill

That was until it got to a point where Karnataka relented and placed short midwicket in - all mind games. Gill was now confident enough to realise there were runs to be had through mid-on, but when he nearly lobbed a leading edge to cover, he shelved that shot completely. Eventually as he fought through, the half-century came up off 119 deliveries. The hard grind was all about giving himself the best chance to settle in.

"I think any innings that we play at any level, it's very important to be able to get runs, get back in form and have that feel," Gill said. "When you are playing well, when you are in that zone, it's important to stay in that zone as long as possible and that's what I was trying to do when I was batting there.

"I think this innings was very satisfying for me, the way I played. The first, I think, in 130 balls, I scored 40-odd runs, and they were bowling well and there was some help in the wicket as well. So, keeping that in mind, I think I was very satisfied with the way that I was playing. After the lunch, I just thought to play a little bit more of my shots. Also, the wickets were falling from one end. So, I wanted to make sure that I am getting some runs as well, playing some shots."

The Gill who batted after getting to his half-century is the version India has watched a lot of in recent times, especially in white ball cricket. It's a game fuelled by adrenaline, fast hands, a strong bottom-hand that helps him short-arm jab and shovel full-length deliveries.

He went after Shetty, the left-arm pacer, as he stepped out and lofted him down the track for a straight six. Next ball, he was dropped at gully on 57 - the only real blemish of sorts in the second innings. But for Gill, it was now a matter of trying to score as many as he could before running out of partners.

He pulled, cut and drove ferociously, and brought up the next fifty off just 40 balls - getting to a hundred off 159 deliveries. This included two superb hits as he approached the landmark - a shovel for six off Prasidh Krishna over long-off and a short-arm jab through midwicket for four.

Gill's knock was cheered by some 200-odd fans who had come in to watch, hoping for a Gill century but a Karnataka win. And as he brought up the landmark, there was genuine applause from all of them, who were also equally vociferous when he was given out lbw - perhaps wrongly, as it seemed he smashed one onto the pad in attempting to play a pre-meditated paddle off Shreyas Gopal.