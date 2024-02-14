Rank Ben Stokes' best Test performances
As England's captain prepares for his 100th Test, we've picked eight truly Stokesian displays. Now you just have to vote for your favourite
Ben Stokes will win his 100th Test cap in Rajkot this week and, while averages of 36.34 with the bat and 32.07 with the ball fall short of greatness, his career has featured more than its fair share of unarguably great moments. To mark the occasion, we have selected eight of Stokes' best Test outings - now it's time for you to vote for your favourite (and don't just go straight to the obvious one, hey…)
(This poll is best viewed in light mode)
Think we missed a really special performance? Tell us at fanfare@cricinfo.com