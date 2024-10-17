Matches (8)
News

Richa Ghosh misses NZ ODIs to sit for class 12 exams

India play New Zealand in three women's ODIs in Ahmedabad later this month

ESPNcricinfo staff
17-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Harmanpreet Kaur cuts a dejected figure, Australia vs India, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 14, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur was at the forefront of India's disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup  •  ICC/Getty Images

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will miss India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand to sit for her class 12 board exams. Ghosh, who just turned 21, has been part of India's international teams since 2020, when she was 16 years old.
The squad of 16 for the three ODIs in Ahmedabad on October 24, 27 and 29 will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, whose captaincy has come under scrutiny after India's group-stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. It was their opening game defeat to New Zealand that proved to be a severe blow to their campaign.
There were maiden ODI call-ups for seam-bowling allrounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, legspinner Priya Mishra and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis.
The BCCI said that legspinner Asha Sobhana was unavailable for selection because of injury, while allrounder Pooja Vastrakar was rested.

India's squad for the three ODI series against New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.
Richa GhoshIndia WomenIndiaNew Zealand Women tour of India

