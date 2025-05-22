Richard Thompson to continue as ECB chair until 2028

Richard Thompson will continue in his role as ECB chair until 2028 after being unanimously reappointed by the board's independent directors.

Thompson was initially made chair in 2022 on a five-year term. However, earlier this year, ECB members voted to revise the board's articles of association, changing the term served by the chair to three years, with a maximum of two terms.

The ECB's independent directors have now opted for early confirmation of a second term for Thompson, which will run through to September 2028, to provide stability for the English game while the ECB continues the process of selling stakes in the Hundred, as well as preparing to host a Women's T20 World Cup next year.

"Richard is respected throughout the game. The board and the wider game is fully supportive of his agenda to become the most inclusive team sport, grow and unite the game, and to lead cricket through a period of global transformation," Katie Bickerstaffe, the ECB's senior independent director who led the reappointment process, said.

Thompson, a former chair of Surrey, has been prominent alongside ECB chief executive, Richard Gould, in the sale of equity in the Hundred, which is expected to raise around £500 million for the game.

Thompson said: "I'm honoured to be able to continue serving the game I care so passionately about. Whether it's growing participation and breaking down barriers or supporting our professional game and England teams, I'll continue to work closely with our stakeholders to deliver a game that truly reflects and inspires our communities.