Riley Meredith set for Somerset return in 2026 T20 Blast

Somerset have confirmed the return of Riley Meredith as one of their overseas players for next year's Vitality Blast.

Meredith, 29, was the leading wicket-taker with 28 in the competition as Somerset won the Blast in 2025. He also played a key role in getting them to the final the year before. Overall, his record for Somerset is 42 wickets at 18.47, with an economy of 8.16.

"Riley played an integral part in our success this summer and we're delighted to be bringing a player of his quality back to the club," Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said.

"His genuine pace and aggression will always trouble batters and he brings something different to our attack. I know that our Members and supporters will be looking forward to seeing him take to field for us again in 2026.

"Everyone connected with the club is looking forward to Riley bringing his trademark pace and energy back to the Cooper Associates County Ground. We can't wait to see him charging in again as we look to defend our title in 2026."

Meredith has played one ODI and six T20Is for Australia, but not featured since 2024 (when he missed Finals Day after being called up for international duty).

He is expected to be available for the duration of the Blast next summer, with the competition returning to a May-July window.