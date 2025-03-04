Roelof van der Merwe agrees early Somerset exit

Roelof van der Merwe has left Somerset by mutual consent after agreeing an early exit from his contract, bringing a long association with the county to an end.

Van der Merwe first played for Somerset in 2011 as an overseas player, then returned as a local in 2016 after switching national allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands. He has played for the county 185 times across formats and was due to return for white-ball cricket in 2025, but has terminated his deal ahead of the next season.

He said in a club statement that, at 40, he felt unable to commit to spending the summer in the UK and away from his family, who are based in South Africa. Van der Merwe still intends to play internationally for the Netherlands.

"With the English white-ball season now running from May until September, that's a long time to be away from my wife and children," van der Merwe said. "At this stage of my career, I feel that it's time to put my family first whilst still looking to pursue my international career. I spoke with the club, and they agreed to release me one year early and I'm grateful for that.

"There's a great group of players here and we had some great success together. Somerset will always have a special place in my heart, and I've loved every minute. The club, the members and supporters have been phenomenal. Somerset hasn't just been about cricket for me, it's been a real part of my life for nine years."

Van der Merwe was part of two trophy-winning squads at Somerset, playing in their win over Hampshire in the 2019 Royal London Cup final and making 10 appearances as they won the T20 Blast in 2023. Last year, he played 12 games in the Blast, including all three knockout games as Somerset lost to rivals Gloucestershire in the final.

Andy Hurry, Somerset's director of cricket, said that the club "totally respect and understand" van der Merwe's decision. "To say that he has been a tremendous servant to the club would be something of an understatement," Hurry said. "To put it simply, he is the absolute personification of the model professional.

"During his time with Somerset, he has put in countless match-winning contributions with the bat, the ball and in the field. His work ethic has been exemplary from day one and he is a genuine role model as well as being an incredibly popular member of the dressing room.