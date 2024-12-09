Matches (10)
News

BCCI appoints Devajit Saikia as board's acting secretary

The secretary's position had been left vacant after Jay Shah took over as the ICC chair from this month

PTI
09-Dec-2024 • 35 mins ago
BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia, treasurer Ashish Shelar, IPL Governing Council Chair Arun Dhumal, president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and vice-president Rajeev Shukla, Mumbai, January 25, 2023

Devajit Saikia (far left) in a file photo along with the other office bearers of the BCCI  •  PTI

The BCCI has appointed Devajit Saikia as the board's acting secretary by president Roger Binny, replacing Jay Shah who recently took over as the new ICC chair from December 1.
Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. He is currently the BCCI joint-secretary.
Binny used his constitutional powers to appoint Saikia as acting secretary in a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent secretary is appointed under the BCCI rules and regulations.
In a letter addressed to Saikia, which is in possession of PTI, Binny cited clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to hand secretarial powers to Saikia, who is also the Advocate General of Assam.
"The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.
"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote to Saikia.
It is understood that Saikia will continue in this role till September next year before the vacancy is permanently filled up.
