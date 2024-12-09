BCCI appoints Devajit Saikia as board's acting secretary

Saikia, who hails from Assam, is a former first-class cricketer. He is currently the BCCI joint-secretary.

Binny used his constitutional powers to appoint Saikia as acting secretary in a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent secretary is appointed under the BCCI rules and regulations.

In a letter addressed to Saikia, which is in possession of PTI, Binny cited clause 7(1) (d) of the BCCI constitution to hand secretarial powers to Saikia, who is also the Advocate General of Assam.

"The president shall in the event of vacancy or indisposition shall delegate the functions to another office bearer until the vacancy is duly filled up or indisposition ceases.

"Accordingly, I delegate the functions of secretary to you till the post is filled up by processes laid down as per BCCI rules and regulations. I am confident you will perform the duties to the best of your abilities and with aplomb," Binny wrote to Saikia.