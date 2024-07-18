Rohit and Kohli to play ODI series in Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill takes over as vice-captain in both white-ball formats

Both Rohit and Kohli have spent time abroad with their families after the T20 World Cup felicitation event in Mumbai on July 4. There was speculation they would skip the tour of Sri Lanka and only return for the start of the home season in September, but they are now part of the 15-man squad for the series.

Shreyas Iyer , who lost out on a BCCI central contract earlier this year, has been picked in the ODI squad. KL Rahul also returns after a long injury layoff, one of two frontline wicketkeepers along with Rishabh Pant , who last played an ODI prior to his car accident in December 2022.

Shubman Gill named India's vice-captain

Shubman Gill has been elevated to vice-captaincy in both white-ball formats, following his captaincy stint with a second-string squad in Zimbabwe, where India won 4-1. Gill's also been prolific with the bat in ODIs of late - he's the second-highest run-getter worldwide in the format since the start of 2023.

With Hardik absent from the ODIs, seam-bowling allrounder Shivam Dube , whose only ODI so far was in 2019, earns a recall. Dube's stocks in T20 cricket have grown considerably since IPL 2023, when he made a name for himself as an enforcer against spin for Chennai Super Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja, who (like Rohit and Kohli) is now retired from T20Is, did not make the ODI squad.

No Kuldeep, Abhishek for T20Is

As many as nine members from the young squad that won 4-1 in Zimbabwe earlier this month have been picked for the Sri Lanka T20Is, led by new captain Suryakumar Yadav

Abhishek Sharma did not make the cut despite his T20I exploits in Harare • Associated Press

Gill, who led in Zimbabwe, is likely to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of the reserves in India's T20 World Cup winning squad.

Sanju Samson retained his place (a second option with the gloves alongside Pant), but there was no room for Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhishek Sharma, who struck a 46-ball hundred in just his second T20I in Zimbabwe. Rinku Singh and Dube are likely to be options as finishers.

Kuldeep Yadav will play the ODIs but was not picked for the T20Is, leaving Ravi Bishnoi as the frontline wristspinner. There was no place for Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn't feature in a single game during India's World Cup campaign, in either squad.

India's tour of Sri Lanka is the first assignment for new coach Gautam Gambhir, who was appointed after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with the T20 World Cup. The tour begins with three T20Is in Pallekele on July 27, 28 and 30, followed by three ODIs in Colombo on August 2, 4 and 7.

India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ꮪhubman Gill (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

India squad for Sri Lanka T20Is