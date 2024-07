The need for a new captain arose following Rohit Sharma 's retirement from T20Is after winning the World Cup. Though Hardik was Rohit's deputy at the T20 World Cup and is a more experienced captain - he has led India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is, apart from leading Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the IPL - it is understood fitness concerns and workload management may have been factors in the decision taken by the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar.