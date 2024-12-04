Pace riches give Sri Lanka hope on Gqeberha greentop

A fast bowler who has 25 Test wickets at 22.68 for the year ( Lahiru Kumara ), a left-arm swing bowler who averages 24.12 in South Africa ( Vishwa Fernando ), a skiddy right-arm quick with 68 career wickets at 25.97 ( Asitha Fernando ), and more good options on the bench.

Sri Lanka have likely had better quicks than they have now - Chaminda Vaas took 355 Test wickets, and Lasith Malinga burned hot until the injuries overtook him. But Sri Lanka have probably never had the fast-bowling depth they currently command.

In Durban , for example, they left out Kasun Rajitha, who himself averages 25.00 in South Africa and is probably their tallest bowler. They also omitted Milan Rathnayake, who made impressive strides - with bat and ball - in England earlier this year.

Dhananjaya de Silva knows few other Sri Lanka captains have commanded these kinds of seam-bowling resources.

"I'm very happy, because they know their games now, and what they need to do for the team," de Silva said of his fast-bowling battery. "I think I need to give a lot of credit to Dimuth Karunaratne, because he was the previous captain, and it's under his leadership that a lot of these bowlers started and developed. As captain I'm able to reap those rewards, so I'd like to give Dimuth the credit for that."

Sri Lanka are about to begin a Test on a green-tinged South African surface, in Gqeberha, and although they may still choose to pick an XI that features their specialist spinner - Prabath Jayasuriya - they have the option of picking four seamers, as they had done at The Oval earlier this year, to excellent effect.

Lahiru Kumara has taken 25 wickets in six Tests this year, at an average of 22.68 • AFP/Getty Images

"So far we're still talking about how many fast bowlers we will play and will only make a decision on that later," de Silva said. "The track here is quite green.

"I think in that England series we learned that we can win matches overseas with our pace attack. They've been improving day by day, and we saw the results of that at The Oval. We can't blame our fast bowlers for the loss in Durban - that's all on the batsmen, who got out for 40-odd. You can't win a Test like that."

It was in fact in Karunaratne's first series as captain that Vishwa took four wickets in a match that Sri Lanka won, in Gqeberha, in 2019 . Vishwa isn't the only Sri Lanka fast bowler in the likely XI for Thursday that has tasted success in South Africa, however. Kumara first burst into the international consciousness with a spectacular nip-backer at Newlands , which crashed into the stumps of no less a batter than Hashim Amla.

Kumara has had more modest showings in South Africa since then, and has also been plagued by injuries, particularly with hamstring strains and tears. If he plays on Thursday, which seems exceedingly likely, he will have played seven Tests in 2024, which is his highest tally for a calendar year.

"From what I see, Lahiru has been consistent in the last two years, and he's played a lot of matches," de Silva said. " He'd been in and out of the team because of injuries, but now he's been able to play consistently and learn what his strengths and weaknesses are. He's able to back those strengths now because he's played matches at a stretch. I think that's the main thing that has contributed to his success."