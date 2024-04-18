Stats - Sri Lanka record the highest chase in women's ODIs
Chamari and Wolvaardt star in a record-breaking game in Potchefstroom
1 Sri Lanka became the first team in women's ODIs to chase down a 300-plus runs target successfully. The previous highest successful target chase in the format was 289 by Australia against New Zealand in 2012.
Sri Lanka's 305 for 4 is now the joint-highest total in a women's ODI chase, levelling with South Africa's 305 for 9 against England in an unsuccessful 374-run chase during the 2017 World Cup.
1 Laura Wolvaardt and Chamari Athapaththu became the first pair with scores of 175-plus runs in the same ODI (men or women).
Their tally of 390 runs is the highest aggregate of runs scored by captains in an ODI, surpassing the 278 by Virat Kohli (139*) and Angelo Mathews (139*) in Ranchi in 2014.
195* Chamari's score against South Africa is now the highest while chasing in women's ODIs, bettering Meg Lanning's 152* against Sri Lanka in 2017. Only Glenn Maxwell (201* vs Afghanistan in 2023) has a higher score in an ODI chase.
Chamari's unbeaten 195 is the third-highest individual score in women's ODIs, behind the double hundreds by Amelia Kerr (232* vs Ireland in 2018) and Belinda Clark (229* vs Denmark in 1997).
1 Chamari is now the first player with multiple individual scores of 175-plus runs in women's ODIs. She made an unbeaten 178 previously against Australia during the 2017 World Cup game.
9 Individual hundreds for Sri Lanka in women's ODIs; all of them are by Chamari. Only two batters have scored more hundreds in women's ODIs than Chamari - Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13).
184* Wolvaardt's score in Potchefstroom is the fifth-highest individual score in women's ODIs and the highest for South Africa, bettering the 153* by Johmari Logtenberg against the Netherlands in 2007.
It is now the highest individual score to end up on the losing side in women's ODIs. The previous highest was 178* by Chamari against Australia in 2017.
179* Partnership runs between Chamari and Nilakshika Silva, the second-highest stand for the fifth or a lower wicket in women's ODIs, behind the 188* by Jane Smit and Claire Taylor against Sri Lanka in 2000.
It is also the second-highest partnership for Sri Lanka in women's ODIs, behind the 190* for the third wicket between Chamari and Nilakshika against New Zealand in 2023.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo