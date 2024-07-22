Nobody puts Shoaib Bashir in a corner

Shoaib Bashir had taken six wickets in the County Championship at 76.83 this summer. On Sunday, when he beat Jason Holder on the outside edge to clip off stump - seam square, slower, looking for skid rather than turn - he had his sixth of this second West Indies Test match.

A seventh, at 6:28pm, completed a series-clinching evening session and confirmed Bashir's third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. All of them have come in Tests, and no other English bowler has ever bagged as many before the age of 21.

A player whose series started with a "Thanks For Coming" performance in the first Test - not bowling, no catches and a duck in his only innings - walked off with a stump in one hand and the match ball in the other. Not since Muthiah Muralidaran in 2006 has a spinner taken a five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge in a men's Test.

"This is Bash, if you haven't met him already," Brendon McCullum joked with Ben Stokes at Lord's - the skipper understandably parking the off-spinner in seam-friendly conditions. On Sunday, evening, no one could look beyond him. "I think what he's done today is show the world what he can do," beamed Stokes.

We are only seven months into Bashir's story as an international cricketer, but of all the narratives this England Test team have thrown out like confetti over the last two years, his might be the sparkiest.

This six-foot-four kid, selected for a tour of India, ultimately, off the back of a social media clip last summer, is now at home in the Test side despite his nomadic route into the professional game. A number one spinner for his country but not his county, Somerset, because Jack Leach, who he replaced for his country, is number one at his county. He averages 70.68 in the County Championship and 29.83 in the format most of those batters aspire to but will never see.

Shoaib Bashir walks back with souvenirs after taking 5 for 41 in 11.2 overs • PA Photos/Getty Images

Appreciating the contrasts and contradictions of Bashir's career to date helps with the dissection of a left-field pick occupying centre stage. A feat of selection that only comes to pass with the confidence and craft of a 20-year-old not simply living his dream, but weaving it in front of us all.

The selectors saw the promise that revealed itself to many more across three Tests in India. But these 11.1 overs on this Nottingham evening were a neat crash course in Bashir's talents.

Another generous offering from Kirk McKenzie got him on the board, under-edging a long hop that did not get up through to Jamie Smith. But after trapping first-innings centurion Kavem Hodge on the crease following some subtle tweaking of lengths, he came around the wicket to best Alick Athanaze with a picture-perfect off break to a left-hander, followed by the pearler to Holder. Shamar Joseph tied the bow on this five-for, bowled middle stump attempting the wildest of hacks.

The 25 overs in the first innings - 17 of those on the bounce from the Radcliffe Road End - gave him a sighter of what West Indies had to offer. A couple of donations helped, as did watching his opposite number Kevin Sinclair toil with his own twirlers. But plans were formulated and, perhaps most impressive of all, even picked up on the hoof after the first drinks break of what was supposed to be a bumper 48-over final session.

"That wicket offered hardly anything for a spinner throughout the whole Test match. And to be honest, I didn't think it actually did today," said Stokes, agreeing with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's acknowledgement that it was still sound enough for batting that West Indies fancied their 385 target.

"He was so aggressive and his intent was always to look to take wickets and was never just to hold an end up. The way in which he can change his pace, over spin, under spin, I think he showed his full bag of tricks today in particular."

Shoaib Bashir bowled Jason Holder with a beauty as England closed in • Getty Images

There has been a lot of work behind the scenes with England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel, who spent a lot of the first innings down at fine leg coaching Bashir through his spell. Such is Bashir's capacity to take on information, he was applying outside suggestions in real-time.

During both congregations for Atkinson's two wickets in three balls, Bashir and Joe Root broke off after the cursory high-fives to discuss a more attacking line. Root, from his view at first slip - where he took the catch off Athanaze - posited that while Bashir was clearly getting turn from wider, he'd do well to mix it up with a straighter line.

By this point, the batters were expecting turn. And by hitting inside those spinning patches, varying his speeds as per, Bashir would also be able to challenge the outside edge, too. This was how he nabbed Holder. "I think that's the great thing about inexperience and youth - they will take everything in from everybody around them," said Stokes.

Inexperience and youth also has the benefit of being free from scars. The English system might have not treated Bashir well to start - falling through the cracks at Surrey, the climb back up through the national county and club scene - but he never lost his fearlessness or sense that belonged.

It's worth noting, Holder's dismissal was the last ball in an over in which the West Indies allrounder had pumped Bashir down the ground for six (for the second time) and then four in consecutive deliveries. The over before, Joshua Da Silva had done the same in a bid to get Bashir off his lengths. He remained unperturbed.

He wore the onslaughts in India well, from the visa office to start, then opposition batters as the series was taken from England by force. Two months ago, when on loan at Worcestershire Bashir was blitzed by Dan Lawrence, his England squad mate, who plundered 38 from an over, handing Bashir the ignominy of equalling the most expensive over in English first-class cricket. Bashir's temporary teammates were impressed and a little shocked at how easily that thrashing was brushed off.

"The great thing about Bash is if you see him get hit over his head, he starts smiling and he's alright," explained Stokes. "He's got no issue whatsoever about getting hit for a four or a six. I love the way in which that doesn't affect him.

"All he wants to do is affect the game in any way, shape or form. I'm obviously a very aggressive, forward-thinking captain. I like to see batters taking risks against spinners."

Upon selecting Bashir for this Test series, Stokes revealed he spent "a good 20, 25 minutes" talking through what had been a "strange" couple of months for his new No.1 spinner. This week, both Stokes and Patel hyped up their man, telling him he would have a chance to show off his skills.