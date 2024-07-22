England make 400-plus twice for the first time, Bashir breaks Anderson's record
The pick of the stats from an enthralling second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge
1 England registered their first-ever instance of 400-plus totals in both innings of a Test match with 416 and 425 at Trent Bridge. There had been 11 previous instances of a team posting 400-plus totals in both innings of a Test match, with India's effort against England in Rajkot in February this year being the recent most.
2 Number of Test totals by West Indies, higher than their 457 on the losing side. West Indies made 526 for 7 against England in 1968 at Port of Spain, which they lost by seven wickets following an aggressive second-innings declaration. They were bowled out for 463 against India in Kolkata in 2011 while following on with a first-innings deficit of 478 runs.
1441 Runs aggregated by England and West Indies at Trent Bridge are the third-most for a Test match since 1980, where all 40 wickets fell. The 2015 Lord's Test between England and New Zealand saw 1610 runs, while there were 1553 made between England and Pakistan in the 2006 Leeds Test.
10 Number of Test matches with three 400-plus totals, including the Trent Bridge Test. The last of the previous nine was the 2009 Ahmedabad Test between India and Sri Lanka.
20y 279d Shoaib Bashir's age coming into the second Test. He is now the youngest England man to bag a five-wicket haul in a home Test. James Anderson, who retired last week, was the previous youngest, at 20 years and 296 days old, going into his Test debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe, where he took a five-fer in the first innings.
3 Number of five-plus wicket hauls for Bashir in the five Test matches he played, all at the age of 20. There have been only three Test five-fers in total by other England players under the age of 21 - one each by Bill Voce, Anderson and Rehan Ahmed.
2013 The last instance of West Indies getting bowled in a session before Sunday was against New Zealand in December 2013. West Indies were bowled out for 103 in 31.5 overs in the post-tea session on the third day in Hamilton.
In contrast, the 457 all-out in the first innings by the West Indies was their first 450-plus total in Tests since September 2014.
241 West Indies' losing margin at Trent Bridge is the second-highest in terms of runs despite a 400-plus total in the match. India lost to England by 247 runs in 1990 at Lord's despite a 454-run first-innings total.
There have also been 16 instances of a team losing by an innings margin despite a 400-plus total in the match.
