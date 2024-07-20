Spectators become spectres as Anderson, Broad loom large over England's toil

James Anderson and Stuart Broad chat in their non-playing capacity as Ben Stokes talks at the toss • Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

It was always likely to come from the Fox Road Stand, where Trent Bridge tends to accommodate its more raucous patrons. These are where the beer snakes are conceived, and it was from this environment that a familiar tune emanated. At around 4.25pm on Friday, we had our first rendition of "Oh Jimmy Jimmy" in a post-Anderson world.

West Indies were 243 for 3, and building. Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge were marching along confidently having brought up the team's first 150-plus stand in over a year. The creep towards parity was turning into a jaunt. And the toil for the hosts, in 30-degree heat, with a Dukes not playing ball, was very real. In many ways, it was the perfect preparation for an Ashes tour.

Were these the melodic afternoon cries of discontent from the (well-sauced) public? Probably not, given how quickly they shifted to "Well, I've never seen a pirate down a pint".

At the time, the man himself - Jimmy, not the pirate - was perched on the balcony of the Executive Members Suite. A bowling-mentor-over-the-shoulder view of Ben Stokes running in from the end now bearing Stuart Broad's name. Fifteen minutes later, Stokes dismissed Athanaze to finally break the fourth-wicket partnership.

England would go on to get another, as Woakes dismissed Hodge for a rich maiden century. But with just five batters seen off on day two of this second Test, it ranked as England's third-least productive day's play at Trent Bridge, set alongside the third-most runs they've conceded in a day anywhere, since 2011.

The two spectres watching from on high had their Trent Bridge averages of 19.23 (Anderson) and 25.06 (Broad) flashing above their halos. Broad even quipped off-mic that their absence was clear upon finding out the opening five overs had showcased the least amount of new-ball swing in a decade. Nasser Hussain sold Broad down the river by relaying the remark to Sky Cricket viewers, but it was instructive to hear the half of the duo who went willingly speak so bluntly.

As England showed by tripping over themselves on day one and still making it to 416, this was a good batting deck. Combined with conditions and a West Indies batting card keen to make amends after a dismal showing at Lord's, maybe it was no surprise that the growing pains of moving beyond Anderson and Broad would be evident on the first day without either to call upon.

And yet, on a day when the rest of the new world was struck down, with flights grounded and computers frazzling (including, briefly, Sky Sports' feed), England were able to move on. At times uncertainly, but often with clear plans and never without enthusiasm.

Chris Woakes was unable to find a helpful amount of swing with the new ball. So Gus Atkinson , opening the bowling for the fourth time in a competitive first-class match, lent on the cross-seamers that helped him pocket 12 in the first Test to find an edge.

With West Indies openers set, the introduction of Mark Wood as first-change ramped up the intensity. An opening four-over spell in which overs three and two now rank as the first and second fastest delivered by an Englishman at home sent shockwaves throughout the away dressing-room.

Mark Wood beat the bat regularly but went wicketless • AFP/Getty Images

Each delivery followed a familiar routine: spectators shuffling to the edge of their seats, eyes bulging as the ball rocketed through before gasping at the speeds displayed on the big screens. Not one was under 90mph, with the fastest at 97.1mph even drawing hoots and hollers from those on the field.

Had Joe Root held onto a chance at slip, not only would England have dismissed Hodge for 105 less than he eventually scored. West Indies would have been 140 for 4, and Wood would have had more to show for four gut-busting spells than just cramp in his left hamstring that forced him off the field after one ball of his 15th over. All in all, he elicited 19 plays and misses.

Shoaib Bashir was gifted his first two home Test wickets, though could have had a more aesthetic dismissal in there - Kirk McKenzie, LBW for nought - had England decided to review. A 17-over spell at the Radcliffe Road End gave those unfamiliar with the off-spinner's work an indication of why England left India so impressed with his endurance and pluck.

The short-ball ploy, something of a staple of the McCullum era, was a success, even if there was only a solitary wicket to show for it with Atkinson's removal of a settled Kraigg Brathwaite. The shelled edge from Hodge was the result of the right-hander hanging on the back foot. Athanaze, similarly, was pinned on the badge of his helmet trying to avoid Wood rather than take him on.

Even Woakes, down on pace and still searching for his usual nip off the surface, returned at the dregs and was able to summon some troubling movement to beat both edges of Jason Holder's bat. A third ball-change erred in the 35-year-old's favour, this one finally offering some lateral movement, before it was discarded for a brand-new one for the final over of the day.

As play wound down, the crowd were very much on side, conducted by Root at first slip with slow claps and encouraging waves to raise the volume. Holder and Joshua Da Silva were able to water down the merriment with an unbeaten 46 between them through to close. But England walked off satisfied - not so much for enduring the toil but glad they endured it.

"I think you've got to go through different experiences, different periods of play," assistant coach Paul Collingwood mused at stumps. "We didn't expect to blow them away again, we knew they'd fight back.

"You've got to go through periods where you've got to come up with different plans, trying to take 20 wickets to win the game. The experience will be really good for Gus, for Bash. There's plenty of talent around, having these experiences will hold everyone in good stead for years to come."