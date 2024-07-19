Pope shows Test hundreds are like pizza: Even when it's bad, it's still pretty good

Is there such a thing as a 'bad' Test hundred? Ollie Pope 's sixth Test century fit snugly into this philosophical navel.

His 167 balls at the crease were a neat microcosm of the first day of this second Test at Nottingham. Those 88.3 overs were as fast-food as Test cricket gets. Big chomps of low-grade, error-reared beef interspersed with the occasional mouthful of high-quality fries that will leave both teams feeling a little icky as they lie down on Thursday evening.

West Indies will feel it worse. Kraigg Brathwaite's decision to bowl first under clear blue skies and on a baize-like outfield allowed Ben Duckett to nail into the Trent Bridge pockets like peak Ronnie O'Sullivan, his breezy 71 more than covering for the loss of Zak Crawley three balls into the start. Four drops, a missed stumping and ragged ground fielding - despite the carpet surface - let England off the hook, allowing them to pass over any introspection into their own carelessness.

Five batters made it to 30, but only three went beyond 60; among those only Pope reached three figures. Ben Stokes looked set to join his vice-captain to a milestone but instead gave Kavem Hodge a maiden Test wicket. Harry Brook fluffed a scoop to short leg, having already been given a life on 24. Joe Root 's awry hook undid a patient start. Is there such a thing as a "bad" 400-plus score? It might be this one, you know.

Even Pope walked off unsatisfied with his 121. He was shelled on 46 before lunch, lashing one to Alick Athanaze at gully - and again on 54 soon after, a simple catch dropped by Jason Holder at second slip and almost redeemed by Hodge at first. Having got through that period, offering up a third chance when there were runs to plunder late in the day was an opportunity squandered.

"A nice couple of drops, which always helps," Pope ceded bashfully at stumps. It certainly does when you are emerging from a peculiar run of form emanating from the innings of a lifetime.

Pope's stunning 196 in the heist of Hyderabad prompted a dire run that spilled over into his domestic season for Surrey. In 18 first-class innings leading into this West Indies series from that first India Test, Pope averaged 19.05. His 57 at Lord's last week was just his second half-century in the period, following a gritty 64 against Worcestershire at The Oval.

Those struggles in the final four India Tests were not for a lack of effort. But it was the famine in the County Championship that had Pope scrabbling. Surrey might be top of Division One, but Pope's average of 22.88 from seven games sticks out like a sore thumb considering he arrived into the season with a red-ball average of 70.31 for his county.

He rejected any notion of doubts. But he admitted to a degree of pressure because of what he now represents, both to his peers, and to himself: "You're like 'Why's everyone else in the country scoring runs in county cricket but England's No. 3 isn't going out and averaging 50 this summer?'"

Privately, he reflected that he should have taken more time off at the start of the season to fully shed the toil of three gruelling months overseas. But it was during a round off ahead of this series - when Surrey played Essex - that he set about some corrective work with England batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

Were those improvements visible today? Sort of… ish?

The drops scream at you, but there were plenty of sweet-sounding strikes in there, particularly the six off Shamar Joseph, picked up off the hip over deep square leg, among the scuff and strikes nailed at fielders. Pope's restraint was evident by the fact this was comfortably the most leg-side of his centuries, split 47/74. The single that took him to 83 was his first run in front of square on the off side, followed by a crisp punch through the covers an over later.

Pope brings up his sixth Test hundred • PA Images via Getty Images

Though undoubtedly fortunate, this ranks third when you look at the false-shot percentage of his six hundreds: below Hyderabad (21%) and his double hundred against Ireland last summer (19%) on 15%.

Maybe that says more about those two innings than this one. But while this England team moves towards refinement, the old ways - bringing up the team 50 from 4.2 overs; reaching 100 in 17.2; putting 281 on the board by the time Pope was the fifth man to fall at the start of the 58th over - kept them moving forward, unperturbed by the rakes that lay ahead.

How else to explain their immediate recovery from 0 for 1 in the first over, and how Pope shed the drops when others would have dwelled on them? "It's kind of like a play and miss," he explained, delving into the mentality of parking what, to rest of us, appeared to be grievous mistakes.

"Sometimes I slash at a wide one and miss, and think 'lucky I didn't nick that'. I use it as a lesson, think it's not the option to take. With batting, you are never going to be completely perfect.

"Cricket goes in [swings and] roundabouts. My luck wasn't with me in my county stint, but every now and then, you get a bit of luck in international cricket and it's just trying to make it count as much as you can."

England were certainly not completely perfect on Thursday - not even a little bit. This was a day that loaded questions onto West Indies and did not provide England with any answers. But they did make it count.

For Pope, the England batter under the most scrutiny heading into this summer, this was at the very least a score of note to bank for a player thriving at No. 3 - with an average of 44.45 - while still trying to figure the role out.