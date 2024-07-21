Ben Duckett bends another Test to his will to add to his family lore

Soon-to-be-father sticks to the game that got him noticed to drive England into the ascendancy

Even before Ben Duckett got his second shot at a Test career on the 2022 tour of Pakistan, the four caps he achieved way back in 2016 were something he was looking forward to telling his grandchildren about.

As he awaits the imminent birth of his first child with fiancée, Paige, setting the lineage in motion for those future earwiggers … well, kids, granddad has a few stories to tell. Not just of three centuries - and of a couple of indiscretions that preceded his chance to score them - but of his role in fortifying England's opening partnership for the first time since 2012. It's a role he's performed with the kind of engaging play that, as was the case here on Saturday - and indeed on Thursday - channels an opponent's energy and fires it straight back at them between the eyes.

The 71 runs that West Indies added for their final wicket gave the tourists a not-inconsequential lead of 41, while also prolonging the morning session to further frustrate England. The move to simply not try and get Joshua Da Silva out confused many, who were then irked as No.11 Shamar Joseph started to show his aptitude with the bat. And when Duckett drove into Zak Crawley's stumps at the non-striker's end - via the fingertips of Jayden Seales - there was the missing ingredient from the first seven sessions of this second Test. Jeopardy.

And then, just like that, it was gone. Ground to a paste and smeared across the Trent Bridge outfield, mainly through cover and backward point. Much like day one, when Crawley fell three balls into England's opening effort, Duckett - again with the assistance of Ollie Pope - flipped matters with a breezy seventy-odd: another knock that did not trouble the centuries column, but carried as much weight given the circumstances.

Then, the left-hander unfurled four consecutive fours against Seales - West Indies' best last week at Lord's - propelling England to 50 inside just 4.2 overs to change immediately the mood inside Trent Bridge. This time, the deficit was polished off in 41 deliveries. Duckett assumed a more subdued role with Pope having the honour to tuck into Seales for consecutive boundaries. But he had overtaken Pope by the time he unloaded a hat-trick of sweeps on Kevin Sinclair, which in turn allowed England to bring up their 100 in 18.4 overs. Duckett had 53 of them.

Much as had been the case for England, a ball change helped momentarily turn the tide for West Indies. The first 14 deliveries with the replacement accounted for Pope and Duckett, both undone by the sideways movement that the subbed-out Dukes was lacking.

Duckett's twin fifties have kept England on the front foot at Trent Bridge • Getty Images

On a true pitch at a boundary-friendly ground, the lead of 99 for the loss of three at that juncture had the game in the balance. But the fact that England had that platform allowed Harry Brook (71 off 78) and Joe Root (37 off 67) to close out the day playing their natural games in the toughest conditions, as the moisture held in the air with the floodlights in use for the final 90 minutes of play.

"There are occasions when you'd like to put your feet up for a little bit longer," Chris Woakes joked when asked what it was like watching a top order perpetually on the charge, unperturbed by the odd casualty.

"We've committed to that way of playing and, we want to entertain, we want to put the pressure back on the opposition. It's exciting to watch, but at the same time there are sometimes when you're like 'lads can we just bat some overs' so you can put your feet up! But you've got to take the rough with the smooth, the way the guys are playing so far in this game has been incredibly exciting, great to watch and hopefully puts bums on seats.

"I also know, while there might also be occasionally chances with the new ball against our opening pair because of the way they play, I also know as a bowler - and an opening bowler - that when you're put under pressure, it does make it harder to deliver your skill."

It's worth noting Duckett's introduction to the team came at a time when the vibes under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes were immaculate. The 2022 summer had hooked everyone in, but the selectors decided Duckett's flourish was a missing piece. Alex Lees was a surprise casualty as Duckett got the nod for Pakistan. In the 18 Tests since, against six teams spread across three continents, the shorter left-hander is averaging 47 and has struck his 1,504 runs at 88.62.

None of that is put on. It's not Bazball, counter-attacking or imposing oneself. Simply a bloke who loves going after the ball so much that there were guffaws in the stands when he left his first ball of the innings, from Alzarri Joseph, to nudge his overall leave percentage closer to 2. And, every bit as loud as the cheers that greeted the 11 boundaries that took England away from peril, was the ovation when Duckett walked off with a second tone-shifting innings in three days.

That it came at his home ground felt particularly pertinent, given the looming addition to his family speaks of a more grown-up Duckett, without having to shed the impish instincts. A handy sweet spot between maturity and immaturity. Like knowing swearing isn't big or clever, but still finding it funny.

Northamptonshire encouraged the renegade streak, then Nottinghamshire refined it. That included re-shaping his grip after a botched recovery from an operation on the ring finger of his left hand, which resulted in a contorted grip in the 2018 summer, limiting his scoring shots.