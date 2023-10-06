Gill down with fever, doubtful for India's World Cup opener against Australia

The team management is hoping it is nothing more than a flu

Shubman Gill is suffering from a fever, which makes him doubtful for India's opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Gill did not attend India's training sessions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday. The team management is hoping it is nothing more than a flu.

"He is under the weather," the official update from the BCCI said. "The medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon."

Gill is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he smashed two centuries and a half-century, two of those knocks coming against Sunday's opponents, Australia.

In case Gill is unavailable for Sunday's game, Ishan Kishan could open in his place. Kishan has three half-centuries in five ODIs as an opener this year, to go with an impressive 82 against Pakistan from No. 5.