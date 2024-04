The pair of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad complete Afghanistan's spin quintet with Rashid, Nabi and Kharote. Naveen-ul-Haq is the lone right-arm fast bowler apart from the allrounders, with left-arm pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad closing out the 15.

This will be the first time that Noor, Janat and, Ishaq - who featured in the last two men's U-19 World Cups - will play at the T20 World Cup. Hashmatullah Shahidi, who captained Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, was not selected.

There was no place for left-hand opener Hazratullah Zazai in the main squad. He is one of three travelling reserves to the USA and the Caribbean, alongside Sediqullah Atal and Mohammad Saleem

Afghanistan are in Group C in the 20-team tournament, with two other Test teams, New Zealand and co-hosts West Indies, in their group. Uganda, their first opponents on June 3, and Papua New Guinea are the other two teams in Group C.