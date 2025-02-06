Cooper Connolly exceeds high expectations in rapid rise to Test cricket

But even his legion of admirers out west could not have foreshadowed his rise to Test cricket would be so swift. After just four first-class matches, the 21-year-old Connolly became Australia's 471st men's cricketer after he replaced offspinner Todd Murphy in Australia's XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He became Australia's fourth debutant in as many Tests.

With his emotional parents standing nearby, Connolly, 21, was presented with his baggy green cap by former Test batter and fellow Western Australian Simon Katich

His selection for this Test had been murmured in recent days with expectations that the surface used for this match would be notably dry and especially favourable to spin.

Connolly's selection has raised some eyebrows given he is wicketless from 96 deliveries in his first-class career so far. But all three of his Shield matches have been at the pace-friendly WACA ground, while he bowled only six overs against India A in Mackay in early November which was his last first-class match.

Albeit a different format, but Connolly did take six wickets in the recent BBL season - where he was named player of the tournament after scoring the most runs in the league stage - highlighted by a strong performance against Sydney Thunder in favourable spinning conditions at the Showgrounds.

If the surface for the second Test does spin sharply, Connolly could prove dangerous and provides another left-arm spinning option alongside Matthew Kuhnemann , who had so much success in the series opener

"From what I've seen in the nets he bowls some really good balls," stand-in captain Steven Smith said on Wednesday. "He was pretty consistent when he was bowling in Dubai and in the nets here.

"That's kind of all you've got to do in these conditions, just try and bowl as many good balls in a good area and let the conditions take over."

Connolly's inclusion also underlines bolder selections from Australia's hierarchy who have shown a willingness to experiment ever since picking 19-year-old Sam Konstas for the Boxing Day Test against India.

Cooper Connolly receives his debut cap from Simon Katich • Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

With Australia's spot in the World Test Championship final secured, Connolly edged veteran Glenn Maxwell for a spot on the Sri Lanka tour having made his T20I and ODI debuts in the backend of last year. Undoubtedly, selectors have an eye towards the future - Australia's next tour of India is just two years away - but they will insist his selection in the second Test is a decision based on specific conditions.

At this stage of his fledgling career, Connolly is certainly a much stronger batter and adds significant depth to Australia's order at No. 8. He has already scored three half-centuries from his six first-class innings, starting with 90 off 115 balls on debut at No. 7 in last year's Shield final between WA and Tasmania.

It was an elegant knock on a tricky WACA surface that instantly drew comparisons to former WA great Shaun Marsh. But given his all-round skills and X-factor ability, with an uncanny knack of hitting the most mesmerising shots, Connolly has been likened to Maxwell and Travis Head.