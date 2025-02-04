Travis Head: Sam Konstas will open in the WTC final

Travis Head has backed Sam Konstas to regain his place as opener for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's where Australia are likely to face a batting squeeze given the recent success of their debutants.

Konstas burst into international cricket against India at the MCG and was named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at last night's Australian Cricket Awards . But he was left out of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, and is not expected to feature in the second starting on Thursday, with the selectors opting for the horses-for-courses approach they had long planned by using Head alongside Usman Khawaja.

Former captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke had been among those to push for Konstas to retain his place in Sri Lanka with an eye to the future given the WTC final had been secured, but selector on tour Tony Dodemaide stressed it was not a development trip.

The move was vindicated with Head's 57 off 40 balls setting the agenda in what became one of Australia's most dominant overseas batting displays as they piled up 654 for 6 which was their highest total in Asia

However, using Head as opener will only remain a realistic option for Australia in certain subcontinent conditions with coach Andrew McDonald already flagging a very different looking batting order against South Africa.

Adding to the selectors' options was the sparkling debut of Josh Inglis who sped to a 90-ball century, which followed Beau Webster 's strong entrance against India in Sydney, while Cameron Green remains on track to be available as a batter for the WTC final following his back surgery.

"Most likely I'd go back in the middle order and Sam would open," Head told reporters in Galle. "But I'm glad I'm not a selector. Josh has had an amazing start, the guys are playing well, Greeny's going to be fit. So it's going to be hard to fit [them all] in. I think that's what we want. We want an Australian cricket team that's tough to get in.

Josh Inglis scored a century on debut • Getty Images

"I think that's all we've ever known is players that are unlucky and players that are in the team and expecting good performances. And that's where the pressure comes [from], it's trying to hold your spot every Test, knowing that there's people behind you. We're in a strong position. It's better having seven or eight batters talked about than three or four."

When it emerged that Konstas was likely to lose his spot, stand-in captain Steven Smith stressed the value that could be gained from still being on tour. As it transpired, Konstas spent much of the opening match ill at the team hotel but was back training with the squad on Tuesday.

"I know there was a little bit of talk around whether he might play or not, whether there's a series that, I guess, you can blood [him]. But whether he played or not played, it's great to have him here and great to have him experience the conditions.

"I don't think there's been a Test match in the history that they've blooded someone or thought there was a free hit. We're here to win 2-0, and Sam's a big part of where we're going. There's no doubt about it.

"For someone to come in and take the game [on] the way he did in Melbourne, the confidence he's got, it's a good thing to have a young kid around that's a bit naive and just plays the game the right way. He's got a huge future for Australia. It'll just be how he, over the years, deals with adversity. At this stage, he looks like he deals with it really well."

Head, named the Allan Border Medalist on Monday night after a dominant 12 months, reflected with a degree of satisfaction at being able to play the role asked of him in the opening Test, which included taking three boundaries off the opening over, although added there had not been a preconceived plan to attack from the outset.

"It was not by design to go out and score as quick as I did," he said. "If they present an opportunity to score, I want to score. Probably disappointing [was] the fact that the one risk I took did end up being the one [that got me] out. The percentages, I still felt like I was a chance, but I did flirt with danger and was out.