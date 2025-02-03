Head and Sutherland take top Australia awards

It was the first time for each player to win Australian cricket's highest individual honours. While Head was a favourite for the top men's prize, also claiming the one-day international player award, Sutherland was third in the one-day voting and a distant sixth for the women's T20I international award.

But she was awarded top votes for the two Tests played by the Australian women in the voting period over the past 12 months, most recently scoring 163 at the MCG as the hosts capped their Ashes whitewash.

The extra weighting for the Test votes proved the difference for Sutherland. It is the first time she has won any of the top women's categories - the Belinda Clark Award, the ODI or the T20I player.

"For me, I love batting, probably my Test record shows that, and I try and make the most of that when I get out in the middle," Sutherland said.

Head, who received his award from head coach Andrew McDonald at the team hotel in Galle, was a clear winner of the Allan Border Medal and is the first South Australian to claim the award. He also won the ODI category for the first time.

Josh Hazlewood was named men's Test player of the year • Getty Images

Head polled 208 votes for the Border Medal, well clear of Josh Hazlewood 's 158, with Australian Test captain Pat Cummins third on 147.

Head is coming off a bumper 12 months across. The 31-year-old scored a staggering 1427 runs across all three formats in the 12-month polling period that began with Australia's home Test series against West Indies last January, and ended with the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith has the next-most runs with 806, while only Adam Zampa (31) played more games than Head (29) in the voting period.

A blistering 140 off 141 balls in his home Test match at the Adelaide Oval against India was an undeniable highlight for Head, and helped reignite Australia's series after their heavy loss in the first match in Perth.

Asked for the highlight of his past 12 months, Head said: "I feel like the Indian series, the Test series that's just gone. Nice to contribute. It's such a big five or six weeks."

Sutherland polled 168 to win ahead of Ashleigh Gardner , who won the Belinda Clark Award last year. Gardner polled 143 and Beth Mooney was third on 115, with Gardner and Mooney two-time winners.

Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner took out the women's T20I and ODI awards • Getty Images

While none of the top men's winners were at the Monday night awards function in Melbourne due mostly to the current tour of Sri Lanka, the women were celebrating in the room after they dominated the Ashes series.

Mooney and Zampa were named the top T20I players, while Gardner took out the women's ODI category and Hazlewood the men's Test honour.

Boxing Day Test sensation Sam Konstas was named the Bradman Young Men's Cricketer of the Year.

Full list of award winners