Christina Matthews inducted into Australian cricket hall of fame

Former Australia wicketkeeper, vice-captain and long-time cricket administrator Christina Matthews has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, receiving her award prior to the opening day of the historic women's Ashes Test at the MCG.

Matthews has played the most Test matches for Australia, 20, and is equal sixth all-time globally and has effected the most dismissals in women's Test history with 58 in a career that spanned from 1984 to 1995. She also played 47 ODIs and was part of Australia's 1988 World Cup victory at the MCG

Having started her career in Victoria, she also played state cricket for New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. Despite playing most Test matches for Australia than any other woman, Matthews is best known for her contribution to Australian cricket as a leading administrator.

She sat on Australia's women's selection panel from 2007 to 2011 while working at Cricket NSW before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of WA Cricket in 2012 where she oversaw an extraordinary period of success over a 12-year tenure.

WA and Perth Scorchers won a litany of domestic trophies in both the men's and women's domestic competitions during that time after entering the role following a period of instability within WA cricket, forming strong alliances with men's coaches Justin Langer and Adam Voges as well as cricket general manager Kade Harvey. She was also a hugely influential voice in the growth of women's cricket in Australia.

Christina Matthews was WA cricket chief executive for 12 years • Getty Images

After stepping down as WA Cricket chief executive she was elected as the first female president of the Australian Cricketers Association in December of 2024.

Matthews was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2024 for her "service to cricket as a player and administrator, and to women". She is an Honorary Member of the Melbourne Cricket Club and a life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Matthews received her hall of fame induction from Australian Cricket Hall of Fame chair Peter King outside the MCG just 30 minutes before the toss on the opening day of the day-night Ashes Test.

"Thank you to all my teammates who have been part of making this happen, those coaches who helped me enormously," Matthews said. "And I also want to acknowledge my partner and family who are here today to celebrate this with me and also my mum and dad are no longer with us, but you can't achieve any of these things without the start they give you.

"I had a choice where it could be presented and I didn't hesitate to choose this, such a historic occasion. And being from Melbourne myself, the MCG looms large as kind of the iconic ground in the world. So to be part of this and to be recognized in such a great environment is just incredible.

"I did play World Cup final here, which we won in 1988 and I think I spent the whole day just looking around. There'll be plenty more people here today than there was then. But to get to play on this ground was an unbelievable dream."

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley paid tribute to Matthews' contribution to Australian cricket.

"I'm absolutely delighted Christina's outstanding contribution to cricket over more than 50 years has been acknowledged with her induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame," Hockley said.

"Christina was an excellent Australian wicketkeeper and vice-captain and her records for most Test appearances for Australia as well as the most Test dismissals for any nation still stand today.

"After her playing days, Christina became an absolute powerhouse of Australian Cricket with her passion for our game inspiring many transformative changes - particularly for the inclusion of women and girls.

"In her role as WA Cricket CEO she oversaw a period of incredible success on and off the field, and she has in turn had a significant impact on Australian Cricket as a whole as a pioneer, leader and articulate voice for our game.