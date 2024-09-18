'Run in hard, hit the deck hard - how O'Rourke aced his first outing in Asia

In his first outing as a red-ball bowler in Asia, Will O'Rourke was a menace. In his first spell, when the pitch was at its bounciest, he was rapid - sometimes breaching 140kph, and generated uncomfortable bounce from his six-foot-four-inch frame.

His first Test wicket in the continent came from a bouncer, with experienced opener Dimuth Karunaratne so shaken by the deliveries O'Rourke had bowled to him previously, that he fenced at one he could have left, and edged it to the wicketkeeper.

Pathum Nissanka, a centurion in the last Test innings he played, barely 10 days ago, was dismissed by an even better ball, a rapid, yorker he brought his bat down too late on, and which ended up rattling his stumps.

Often foreign seamers struggle in their first outings in dry conditions. O'Rourke crushed it.

"Me and Tim Southee as the pace bowlers have the role to be aggressive and bowl quick and unsettle people - that's what we've talked about with coach Gary Stead and bowling Jacob Oram," O'Rourke said.

In his first five-over spell, O'Rourke took two wickets for 26.

"A lot of the talk going into the game was maybe that the pitch was a little bit flat and a little bit slow. We probably wanted to have a bat first. But we had a bowl, and Tim and I were getting good carry, so the communication was to run in hard and hit the deck hard. I probably scattered it around a bit more than I wanted to, but when I hit the right spot I was lucky enough to get a few edges."

O'Rourke's third wicket was especially impressive. Not only did he get one to rise sharply to smack Angelo Mathews on the index finger late in the first session, causing Mathews to retire hurt at the time. But when Mathews - frequently a good player of fast bowling - returned to the crease, O'Rourke got his wicket with another short, sharp delivery, one that a seemingly muddled Mathews fended at from a bad position.

"It's very special being this early on in my career bowling to legends like Angelo Mathews," O'Rourke said. "One ball maybe jumped and caught him on the finger and unsettled him a little bit. It's special to be able to bowl to greats like him and lucky enough to get his wicket at the end."

O'Rourke, in his third Test, is also reveling in having Southee as a mentor. Southee has bowled several memorable spells in Sri Lanka, including in Galle on the morning of the second day in a 2012 Test. Southee also averages an impressive 18.46 against this opposition.