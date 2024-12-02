Saurashtra continue ascent, Karnataka knock out Tamil Nadu, Punjab stay on the edge
Baroda felt Hardik's absence while Naman Dhir continued to impress in the fifth round of SMAT 2024
Saurashtra stay alive after blockbuster show
Saurashtra smashed 266 for 6, the second-highest total in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, en route to a 78-run win over Group B table-toppers Baroda. Their fourth win in five games vaulted Saurashtra to second place on the points table, with the top three, Baroda, Saurashtra and Gujarat, all separated only by net run rate.
A Baroda attack sans the rested Hardik Pandya, the leading six-hitter in the tournament at this stage, came under fire from Harvik Desai, the wicketkeeper, who set the tone early on, with a 39-ball 76. There were handy contributions from opener Tarang Goel (15-ball 40) and Jay Gohil, who smashed an 18-ball 53 at No. 6.
Baroda's chase was dented early as they were reduced to 29 for 3 inside the powerplay. They managed to limit the damage to their net run rate by finishing with 188 for 8, thereby remaining table-toppers.
Karnataka knock Tamil Nadu out
Karnataka quick Vasuki Koushik made use of the early morning moisture in Indore to rip past Tamil Nadu in a sensational new-ball burst that fetched him three wickets in his first two overs. Tamil Nadu, who were reduced to 7 for 4 by then, were bowled out for 90, with Karnataka, fuelled by Manish Pandey's 42, chasing down the runs in just 11.3 overs.
Given how close the table is stacked, with all of Gujarat, Saurashtra and Baroda ahead of them, this was a virtual knockout. The result meant Tamil Nadu will be eliminated from the group stages of a tournament they have dominated in the recent past (they won back-to-back in 2020-21 and 2021-22).
Dhir, Ramandeep keep Punjab alive
Punjab continue to live on the edge. After clinching a Super Over win two nights ago against Mizoram, they beat Hyderabad by seven runs to keep their slim knockouts hopes alive. Their win on Sunday was fuelled by Naman Dhir, highly rated by Mumbai Indians, and Ramandeep Singh, who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders before the recent auction.
Having scored 196 for 6, thanks in part to Anmolpreet Singh's 60 and Ramandeep's unbeaten 11-ball 39, Punjab managed to bundle out Hyderabad for 189, with Dhir picking up his first five-for in T20s. Tilak Varma, the Hyderabad captain, managed just a run-a-ball 9.
This was a clear case of the scorecard not revealing how one-sided the game threatened to be when Hyderabad were 141 for 8 in 17 overs. Then Chama Milind, the left-arm seamer, unleashed a barrage of sixes in his 22-ball 55 to take the game closer before Arshdeep Singh dealt the final blow to seal victory.
Bharat, Bhui lead Andhra's charge
Unbeaten for four games running, Andhra are in with a good shout of making the knockouts. But their task gets tougher from here on as they still have games remaining against Kerala and Mumbai, both of whom are also in knockouts contention, and right behind them in Group E.
On Sunday, KS Bharat and Ricky Bhui combined to help Andhra ransack 222 for 8 against Services for a 23-run win. Opening the batting, Bharat scored a 39-ball 63, while Bhui's 84 came off just 35 balls and contained five sixes. Services made a good fist of the target with captain Mohit Ahlawat smashing 74 off 37. But an impressive 3 for 26 from Cheepurapalli Stephen eventually restricted them to 199.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo