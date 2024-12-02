Saurashtra continue ascent, Karnataka knock out Tamil Nadu, Punjab stay on the edge

Saurashtra stay alive after blockbuster show

A Baroda attack sans the rested Hardik Pandya , the leading six-hitter in the tournament at this stage, came under fire from Harvik Desai , the wicketkeeper, who set the tone early on, with a 39-ball 76. There were handy contributions from opener Tarang Goel (15-ball 40) and Jay Gohil, who smashed an 18-ball 53 at No. 6.

Baroda's chase was dented early as they were reduced to 29 for 3 inside the powerplay. They managed to limit the damage to their net run rate by finishing with 188 for 8, thereby remaining table-toppers.

Karnataka knock Tamil Nadu out

Karnataka quick Vasuki Koushik made use of the early morning moisture in Indore to rip past Tamil Nadu in a sensational new-ball burst that fetched him three wickets in his first two overs. Tamil Nadu, who were reduced to 7 for 4 by then, were bowled out for 90, with Karnataka, fuelled by Manish Pandey's 42, chasing down the runs in just 11.3 overs.

Given how close the table is stacked, with all of Gujarat, Saurashtra and Baroda ahead of them, this was a virtual knockout. The result meant Tamil Nadu will be eliminated from the group stages of a tournament they have dominated in the recent past (they won back-to-back in 2020-21 and 2021-22).

Dhir, Ramandeep keep Punjab alive

Having scored 196 for 6, thanks in part to Anmolpreet Singh's 60 and Ramandeep's unbeaten 11-ball 39, Punjab managed to bundle out Hyderabad for 189, with Dhir picking up his first five-for in T20s. Tilak Varma, the Hyderabad captain, managed just a run-a-ball 9.

File photo: Ramandeep Singh's cameo helped Punjab put up a winning score against Hyderabad • Associated Press

This was a clear case of the scorecard not revealing how one-sided the game threatened to be when Hyderabad were 141 for 8 in 17 overs. Then Chama Milind, the left-arm seamer, unleashed a barrage of sixes in his 22-ball 55 to take the game closer before Arshdeep Singh dealt the final blow to seal victory.

Bharat, Bhui lead Andhra's charge