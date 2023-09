Nortje, Magala to undergo fitness tests to determine World Cup availability

South Africa's conundrum will be what to do ifNortje and Magala are ruled out of the World Cup, especially as Kagiso Rabada experienced ankle discomfort and had to sit out the final ODI. There are other niggles among the back-ups. Wayne Parnell - not part of the World Cup squad - is nursing an elbow injury after also picking up a shoulder niggle and has not played for his domestic side, Western Province, but ESPNcricinfo understands he is recovering well from both. Another candidate is Lizaad Williams, who played in the T20I series but has just one ODI cap to his name and does not have Nortje's pace or Magala's death-bowling reputation. "Lizaad is part of the T20 group and that's really it," Walter said.