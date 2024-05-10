Sri Lanka Cricket awards central contracts to 41 male players

Key in the new contracts is a focus on red-ball cricket • Getty Images

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has handed out upgraded central contracts to a whopping 41 male players, up from 29 previously. Like in previous years, there are six categories - A1, A2, B2, C1, C2, and 'A' Team - with several performance-based clauses included.

However, SLC has declined to disclose the exact categories each of the players has been slotted in, with CEO Ashley de Silva telling ESPNcricinfo, "We don't want to negatively impact player morale by publicly revealing that information."

The expanded contract list means new faces such as Shevon Daniel, Dushan Hemantha, Nuwanidu Fernando and Sahan Arachchige have all earned deals despite their limited game time with the national side.

Key in the new contracts is a focus on red-ball cricket, with Test-match fees seeing a 100% bump, the idea being to incentivise players to make themselves available for the longer format of the game. The payments, though, will be merit-based with "different payment structures" depending on results. ODI and T20I match fees have had a flat 25% increase.

Along with enhanced daily allowances, players will also receive one-time payments for topping the ICC player rankings either as a batter, a bowler or an allrounder. Players making it into the top ten in the rankings but not topping them will also be granted a one-time payment.