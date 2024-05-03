South Africa to host Sri Lanka and Pakistan men's teams during 2024-25 home summer

South Africa will host Sri Lanka and Pakistan's men's teams and England's women's team in the 2024-25 summer for a total of 17 international fixtures, including five Tests, between November and January. The men's Test series form part of the World Test Championship and will be played in Durban and Gqeberha (Sri Lanka), and Centurion and Cape Town (Pakistan), which leaves the country's biggest venue - the Wanderers in Johannesburg - without a Test for the second summer in succession.

The Wanderers did not host either of the two Tests against India in the 2023-24 summer and with South Africa not due to host any Tests in the 2025-26 summer, the earliest the venue can hope for a Test fixture is 2026. Insiders told ESPNcricinfo that officials were given "no explanation" for why the venue has been snubbed, though it retains the annual Pink Day fixture - an ODI match to raise funds for breast cancer treatment.

The women's Test will be played in Bloemfontein, which last hosted a Test seven years ago, when the men played Bangladesh in October 2017. Kingsmead and St George's Park also last saw Test action against Bangladesh, in the 2021-22 season, and will be the venues for the Sri Lanka series. It was at these same two grounds that Sri Lanka won their first Test series against South Africa in 2019. The Sri Lanka series is red-ball only.

That will be followed by a full tour from Pakistan, who will play three T20Is and three ODIs before the festive-season Tests. The Boxing Day Test will be held at SuperSport Park before the New Year's Test at Newlands, which ends on January 7. The men's team will then have no further home international assignments, with the SA20 due to start shortly afterwards and run into early February. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed and there is a potential overlap with an ODI tri-series in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy, pencilled in for mid-February.