Kamindu, Athapaththu the biggest winners of Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024

The night's biggest winner, however, was Athapaththu bagging six awards in total, including the Women's Cricketer of the Year award. She swept the batting, bowling and allrounder awards for T20Is in a year which saw her score 720 runs - second only to Smriti Mandhana - and pick up 21 wickets in the format. In ODIs, her 458 runs at 65.42 along with nine wickets in as many games, meant she was named the best batter and allrounder in the format. Only Kavisha Dilhari 's 17 wickets across eight ODIs - earning her the best ODI Bowler award - prevented an Athapaththu clean sweep.