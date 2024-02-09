Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka's first double-centurion? Who'd have thought?

Nissanka doesn't fit the mould of batters to achieve this feat. But he's put in the work quietly and made it happen

Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to hit an ODI double-century • AFP/Getty Images

To say Nissanka doesn't fit the mould for batters to achieve this feat would be an understatement. For the record, here's the list of other men's double-centurions in no particular order: Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar, Fakhar Zaman, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell. See a pattern? And now Nissanka.

But then comes Pathum Nissanka, heaving an Afghanistan spinner over deep midwicket.

It was in March 2021, away in the Caribbean, when he made his international debut, and the overwhelming feeling was Sri Lanka had unearthed their next great Test batter.

Here's Nissanka again, paddle-sweeping a wide yorker from Fareed Ahmed past short fine leg.

"Perhaps one of the most technically sound young batters from Sri Lanka, he has struggled to find his feet in ODIs so far." That was ESPNcricinfo's verdict as Nissanka was nominated for Debutant of the Year in 2021.

Oh, here he is squeezing another wide yorker past backward point.

"He'll carry Sri Lankan cricket forward - certainly in Test cricket, and he'll play a massive role in one-day cricket. How he develops his T20 cricket, time will tell." That was then head coach Mickey Arthur shortly after his debut.

Now he's rocked back and is pulling it high over deep square leg.

"In recent months, he's made an impact in the shorter formats too, but it is Tests to which he is most suited," wrote Andrew Fidel Fernando in March 2022.

And now he's careening one past the bowler and crashing it through cover as well.

Safe to say, Nissanka doesn't like being put in a mould. But one thing he does enjoy is work. Quiet, in the shadows, buckle down when everyone's packing up but you're still going, work.

Sanath Jayasuriya applauds Pathum Nissanka's double-century • AFP/Getty Images

It's the kind of work that gets you battle-ready when you enter the national side for the first time, despite having to drag yourself through Sri Lanka's dysfunctional domestic system.

It's the kind of work that makes selectors want to keep picking you despite a high score of 24 in your first 11 ODI innings, and enables you to find your best while-ball form despite contracting Covid-19 and dengue in a two-year period.

It's the kind of work that doesn't allow you to sit back and admire your four successive fifties at the ODI World Cup, but instead makes to strive for more.

More importantly, it's the kind of work where the task at hand is more important than any sort of personal glory. It might seem an unusual thing to say when Sri Lanka have just celebrated their first double-centurion, but Nissanka was selfless during his innings.

Batting alongside Nissanka was Avishka Fernando, a player who many might have put ahead of Nissanka while rating potential double-ton candidates. But it was Nissanka who took the lead over his senior partner, taking the attack early to Afghanistan.

When Kusal Mendis was struggling to get going, Nissanka took on Mohammed Nabi and Noor Ahmad to ensure the scoring rate didn't dip - a frequent gripe in Sri Lanka's recent innings. And when Sadeera Samarawickrama signalled his intent to take on the bowlers in the final 10 overs, Nissanka - at this point within touching distance of 150 and an average boosting unbeaten knock - outdid him.

In the end he was rewarded with records and accolades. His 210 had come at a strike rate of 151.07, only comparable to peak Jayasuriya - with the man himself applauding the achievement from the stands.