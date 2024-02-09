Matches (26)
Live
1st ODI, Pallekele, February 09, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(15/50 ov) 113/0
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Afghanistan chose to field.

Current RR: 7.53
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/0 (4.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 329
No Mujeeb as Afghanistan opt to bowl in sunny Pallekele

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis was happy to bat first as the pitch looked a good one for batting

Madushka Balasuriya
09-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Fazalhaq Farooqi will lead Afghanistan's seam-bowling attack  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss Afghanistan chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
On a bright and sunny day in Pallekele, Afghanistan won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat in the first ODI.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said the four seamers in their side, and the possibility of dew later, were the primary reason behind their decision. With several all-round options available to them, Afghanistan have two frontline spinners to go along with their seam-bowling quartet.
Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis said he was happy to bat first as the pitch looked a good one for the batters. Sri Lanka fielded five frontline bowlers - three seam, two spin - and six batters, with Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round capabilities offering balance at No. 7.
The weather in Pallekele is hot and humid but with a breeze blowing across the ground. There is no rain expected, however, for the duration of the match. The pitch is a hard one, with the ball expected to come onto the bat, but also one where the fast bowlers will be able to exploit the bounce.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Ikram Alikhil, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Mohammad Nabi, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Fareed Ahmad
Win Probability
SL 82.4%
SLAFG
100%50%100%SL InningsAFG Innings

Over 15 • SL 113/0

Live Forecast: SL 329
Powered by Smart Stats
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
not out6748
WIA Fernando
not out4144
Extras(nb 2, w 3)
Total113(0 wkts; 15 ovs)
