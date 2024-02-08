Sri Lanka and Afghanistan switch to ODIs with a focus on solving old problems

What we can be sure of is that there will be plenty of quality spin on show right through the three ODIs

Sri Lanka might have won three of their last five ODIs against Afghanistan, and even hold an overall win-loss record of 7-4, but the two teams head into this three-match series on completely different trajectories.

Afghanistan are building. Their next major ODI tournament is right around the corner - the 2025 Champions Trophy. They have a side brimming with potential and energy, just screaming to be harnessed and let loose. They left last year's ODI World Cup with wins over three former champions in their bag. This is not a side to be trifled with.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are rebuilding (yet again). Having failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, their next major ODI tournament is still three years away - the 2027 World Cup. Theirs is a side with a settled core, but one that needs to contend with a new selection committee looking to stamp its authority. And the less said about Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign the better.

But despite all that, this should be as keenly contested a series as ever. Here are a few things to keep an eye out for when these sides square off.

Sri Lanka's chance to build bench strength?

In their first media briefing after being appointed, the new selection committee pointed out the importance of building bench strength. A look at this Sri Lanka squad tells us what a best XI might look like, but could this be an ideal opportunity to give fringe players a runout against quality opposition, with not much on the line?

With a T20 World Cup just four months away, it's unlikely we'll see much experimentation in that format, which leaves ODIs - with nothing to build towards in the short term - as a straightforward option for new faces to dip their toes in international cricket and fringe players to stay sharp.

Can Avishka muscle his way into the T20I side?

At the best of times, Avishka Fernando is a belligerent hitter at the top of the order capable of producing aggression and intent in spades.

If the recent Zimbabwe series is anything to go by, the selectors' prefer Kusal Perera in T20Is and Avishka in ODIs. Avishka for his part, didn't do himself any favours, notching scores of 0, 4, 0, in his three innings.

This series provides him with just the chance to bring himself back into the selectors' thoughts should a position in the top of the order in the T20I side opens up.

Hasaranga, Theekshana, Mujeeb, Noor - is spin the key?

Therefore, how well the Afghanistan batters cope with Sri Lanka's spin threats, and how the Afghanistan spinners keep control of proceedings without their star man could well decide the series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will be key if Afghanistan want to post big scores • BCCI

Will the power-hitting problem be solved?

Despite their good showing at the World Cup, Afghanistan failed to go beyond the 300-run mark even once - they batted first four times. In a tournament where sides were pounding scores of 350-plus with regularity, this seems to be a glaring shortcoming.

In fact, over the course of their ODI history, Afghanistan have scored 300 or more just seven times. For a side that not too long ago wasn't even a side, that's understandable, but if they want to start competing with the more established sides more regularly, it's an area where gains certainly need to be made.