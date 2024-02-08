Sri Lanka drop Shanaka for ODIs against Afghanistan

Former captain Dasun Shanaka has been left out of Sri Lanka's 16-member ODI squad to face Afghanistan. Shanaka's is one of three omissions from the squad that was named for the series against Zimbabwe last month.

Shanaka's removal from the one-day side does not come as a surprise, given his poor form in the format - his last 21 innings, stretching back to January 2023, have brought him just one half-century and an average of 12.25

He had been removed as white-ball captain ahead of the Zimbabwe series but had retained a place in the playing XI - he was dropped for the third ODI following scores of 8 and 7 in the first two games.

Karunaratne, who will likely be his direct replacement, last played for Sri Lanka at the World Cup in October-November. While he doesn't possess Shanaka's ceiling as a power-hitter - attested to by strike rates of 78.43 and 106.20 in ODIs and T20Is respectively - his bowling has proved effective in both white-ball formats.

Both Fernando and Vandersay, however, might have legitimate grievances after being left out. Fernando did not play a single game against Zimbabwe, while Vandersay picked up respectable figures of 2 for 47 in the only game he got to bowl in during that series.

The rest of the squad fills out as expected. Kusal Mendis heads a strong batting unit that includes Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage - Player of the Series against Zimbabwe - opener Daniel and allrounder Sahan Arachchige.

On the bowling front, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana head a spin department that also includes Akila Dananjaya and allrounders Dunith Wellalage and Arachchige. Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Karunaratne round out the seam-bowling unit.