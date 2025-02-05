Stats: Karunaratne, a colossal Test opener for Sri Lanka
A look at Karunaratne's Test career ahead of his 100th match in the format, after which he is set to retire
Dimuth Karunaratne is set to become only the seventh Sri Lanka player to feature in 100 Tests. His landmark game will be his last in international cricket, bringing down curtains on a near-14-year career for Sri Lanka. Here's a look at his career through the lens of numbers.
4 - Karunaratne (7172) is the fourth-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka player. Only Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) and Angelo Mathews (8090) have scored more runs for Sri Lanka in the format.
7079 - Karunaratne's run tally as an opener, the most for a Sri Lanka batter in the position. The next best is Sanath Jayasuriya's 5932. Among Asian players, only Sunil Gavaskar (9607) and Virender Sehwag (8124) have more Test runs as an opener.
16 - Centuries as a Test opener for Karunaratne, the joint-most for Sri Lanka with Marvan Atapattu.
54 - Fifty-plus scores as a Test opener for Karunaratne, the most for Sri Lanka and second most among Asians behind Gavaskar's 75.
8 - Hundreds scored by Karunaratne as Test captain, the second most for Sri Lanka behind Jayawardene's 14.
63.28 - Karunaratne's batting averages in home Tests since 2018, the second most among players with at least 1000 runs, behind Kane Williamson's 79.65.
6226 - Runs scored by Karunaratne as an opener in Tests since 2015.
15 - Hundreds scored by Karunaratne since 2015 are the joint most by any Test opener alongside David Warner, who retired last year.
10 - Tests missed by Karunaratne in his 12-year Test career, which is about 10% of the matches he has played. Only Sangakkara (3%) and Jayawardene (6.7%) have missed a lesser proportion of their Tests for Sri Lanka.