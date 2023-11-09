Stats - Meg Lanning, the ton-making machine and the most successful World Cup captain
Lanning called an end to a glittering international career where she broke several records, both with the bat and as captain
1 - Meg Lanning signs off as the leading run-getter for Australia in women's internationals. Lanning's career tally of 8352 runs is also the fifth-highest for any batter in women's Internationals.
17 - Hundreds by Lanning in international cricket are the most for a woman. Fifteen of those came in ODI cricket, which is also a record. Suzie Bates (12) is the only other batter with ten or more centuries in Women's ODIs.
5 - Number of World Cup titles as captain for Lanning - four T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023) and one ODI World Cup (2022). No other captain (male or female) has won more than two World Cups.
53.51 - Lanning's batting average in ODIs is the best for any woman with a minimum of 25 innings. Her strike rate of 92.20 is the fifth best in the women's ODIs (where data is available).
45 - Number of balls Lanning needed for her century against New Zealand in 2012 at the North Sydney Oval. It is the fastest-recorded century in women's ODI cricket. Only two recorded centuries came faster than Lanning's 45-ball ton until 2012 in men's or women's ODIs.
10 - The number of ODI hundreds out of her 15 that came while chasing. It is a record in women's ODIs and twice the next best Amy Satterthwaite (5). All those ten centuries by Lanning have come in successful run-chases.
13 - Centuries as captain for Lanning across the three formats, also a record in women's internationals. She scored 6409 runs as a captain, bettered by only Charlotte Edwards (6728) and Mithali Raj (6546).
1 - Lanning won 24 consecutive ODIs as a captain between 2018 and 2021, the longest winning streak for any captain in ODI cricket (across men or women). She also holds the record for most consecutive internationals won as a captain - 21 between March 2014 and July 2015.
3405 - Runs by Lanning in T20Is are the second-most by any woman in this format, behind Suzie Bates' 4021 runs. Lanning is also the only Australian woman to score 3000-plus T20I runs.
2 - Centuries for Lanning in T20Is. She is one of the nine women to score two or more T20Is tons. Lanning scored 126 against Ireland in 2014 and 133* against England in 2019. Both were the highest individual score in women's T20Is at that point.
18y 288d - Lanning's age when she scored 104* against England in the 2011 Perth ODI. She is the youngest player to score a century for Australia in International cricket.
152* - Lanning's highest score for Australia came against Sri Lanka in the 2017 World Cup game in Bristol. It is the highest individual score in a run-chase in women's ODIs. Lanning has three out of the top five individual scores in the women's ODI chases.
35* Lanning did not lose in her last 35 matches as captain of Australia. The last defeat under her captaincy came against India in an ODI in September 2021. It is by far the longest unbeaten streak for any captain in International cricket, as the next best was 21 for Clive Lloyd (1980-1981) and Viv Richards (1983-1985).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo